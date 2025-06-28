Limping Shimron Hetmyer hits 6 off the last ball to chase down 238 in MLC, ends Seattle Orcas' 5-match losing streak

Shimron Hetmyer was the hero for Seattle Orcas as the Major League Cricket franchise brought an end to their five-game losing streak in 2025, winning their first game of the season in the most exhilarating, climactic fashion. Chasing 238, the Orcas needed six off the final ball to win, and the West Indies international stood up for his team, swivelling and hitting a six off MI New York’s Kieron Pollard to send his teammates into a state of pandemonium. Shimron Hetmyer is swarmed by his teammates after he hit a last-ball six with six runs needed, putting on 97* to register Seattle's first win of the season.(Sportzpics)

Despite struggling with injury for much of his innings, Hetmyer hit nine towering sixes enroute to a memorable 97*(40), in what will go down as one of the finest innings in the young history of the MLC. This included a 23-run 19th over to keep his team alive, before a remarkable ending which saw the struggling team pull off the unlikely with a three-wicket win to seal the largest successful chase in the MLC.

A different powerful Windies southpaw had lit up Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas earlier in the night, as MI NY captain Nicholas Pooran was in vintage form to score 108* off 60 deliveries. He was given able support by USA all-rounder Tajinder Singh, who walloped 95 off just 35 deliveries to push the team to 237/4.

Orcas handed over captaincy of the franchise to Sikander Raza after Heinrich Klaasen had found no success in the first five matches, and the Zimbabwean stood on business as his 30(9) gave some crucial momentum to the chase. However, it was all down to Hetmyer, who soldiered on after appearing to pull his groin while batting in the 30s.

Orcas stay alive despite horror start to MLC season

The Seattle franchise had struggled with capitalising on strong starts, and that seemed to be the case again as some slow batting by Hetmyer’s lower-order partners in the death overs jeopardised their attempt. The Windies power-hitter showed all his quality, however, hitting a flurry of straight sixes to bring it down to 9 needed off the last over.

Pollard used all his experience to deliver three dot balls, and was on the verge of pulling off the defence for MI NY with 8 needed off the last 2. However, after Hetmyer hustled through for two despite limping, he put the fate of his team in his own hands — and delivered with what might prove to be a defining image in American cricket’s nascency at the highest level.

It was a crucial result, one which keeps Orcas in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs despite a torrid start to their season. Three teams are now tied with just a solitary win in 6 matches played, with MI NY, Orcas, and LAKR battling it out for one position at the foot of the table.