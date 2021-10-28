Listen to Ramiz Raja's views on Mohammad Amir before supporting pacer: Harbhajan Singh to journalist

Four days since Pakistan's historic 10-wicket win against India in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai, tension continued to flare on social media as veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh asked a journalist to listen to incumbent Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja's views on Mohammad Amir before supporting the cricketer.

The war of words between the two cricketers began on Twitter after Amir had taunted Harbhajan following Pakistan's win on Sunday. The Indian then shared an old video of himself smashing a six off a delivery against Amir before bringing up the spot-fixing saga in which the Pacer was involved.

With Pakistan journalists rallying behind Amir, Harbhajan on Wednesday shared a video of Raja who is heard saying that players like Amir would not have made an international return for Pakistan had he been in power, adding that the pacer has given a bad name to Pakistan.

"Oh nakli yeh sun le .. phir decide karna if you support such people who bring disgrace to the game and society? Be honest at least to yourselves.. agree with @iramizraja? Listen to this," Harbhajan Singh tweeted while replying to Ihtisham Ul Haq.

Notably, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Butt were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan's 2010 tour of England. Amir and Asif were found guilty of deliberately bowling no-balls during the Lord's Test. The three players were handed substantial bans, but Amir made a return to international cricket in 2016

Talking about the Pakistan cricket team, they have bagged two consecutive wins in T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by five wickets in their second game on Tuesday.

They will now take on Afghanistan on Friday in a bid to strengthen their chances of making the knocouts.