Live cricket score: Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifier 2018 Super Six: IRE 12/0

After Zimbabwe cricket team’s stunning loss to the United Arab Emirates, the final ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six match between Afghanistan cricket team and Ireland cricket team is a shoot-out match. Ireland are batting first. The winner of the game will seal the last remaining spot in the ICC cricket World Cup in England and Wales from May 30-July 14 2019. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here.

The UAE, who were out of World Cup contention last week after losing to Scotland, did a huge favour to Afghanistan and Ireland, when against all odds and expectations, they defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in the penultimate match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 Super Six.

Thursday’s result means the winner of Friday’s match will become the second qualifiers after the Windies to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will also feature in Sunday’s final. Apart from the significance of this match, it will be Niall O’Brien’s 100th ODI while Rashid Khan will be looking to claim four wickets to become the quickest bowler to 100 wickets.

The only way Zimbabwe can qualify for the World Cup is in the scenario of a tie (in which each side bats for, at least, 25 overs). In this situation, Ireland’s net run-rate will drop behind Zimbabwe.

If you can’t view full cricket score of Afghanistan vs Ireland, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, click here.