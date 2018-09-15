Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018, Group B, 1st Match in Dubai: Teams eye winning start

Sri Lanka will look to cope up with their mini injury crisis and start their campaign on the right note when they take on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 opener. The Islanders are struggling with injuries as Danushka Gunathilaka has returned home even before the start of the tournament with a lower back problem, and has been replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya, the off-spinning all-rounder. Before the Gunathilaka-Jayasuriya swap, came the news that Dinesh Chandimal is out with a finger injury – Niroshan Dickwella, the wicket-keeper batsman, has since replaced him. If recent bilateral history is anything to go by, the team currently coached by Chandika Hathurusingha beat the team formerly coached by the same man twice in a row to win the triangular series in Dhaka – with Zimbabwe as the third team – in January. However, the Bangladesh boys had their revenge in the Nidahas Trophy against the hosts, and come into this tournament as the higher-ranked of the two teams.

