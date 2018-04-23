Live cricket score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018: DD strike, KXIP lose Aaron Finch

Delhi Daredevils (DD) won the toss and opted to bowl against the in-form Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their sixth game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday. Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi have only two points from five games and are eighth in the points table while Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab are second with eight points from as many Twenty20 matches. Get live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab (DD vs KXIP) T20, IPL 2018 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

20:09 hrs IST: And Kings XI Punjab loses Aaron Finch in the second over. Big strike for the home team!

20:07 hrs IST: First over is up and KXIP are 5/0

20:04 hrs IST: The Delhi Daredevils look quite pumped up. Well why won’t they be. This is their first home game this season of IPL

20:00 hrs IST: Aaron Finch and KL Rahul to face Trent Boult first up at the Kotla

19:59 hrs IST: Liam Plunkett also makes his IPL debut, both for Delhi Daredevils

19:57 hrs IST: India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Prthvi Shaw will be making his debut today

19:53 hrs IST: And here is the Kings XI Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot

19:50 hrs IST: Here is the Delhi Daredevils playing XI: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Prithvi Shaw, Dan Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

19:45 hrs IST: The big news from the centre is that Chris Gayle is unwell and is out of tonight’s game

19:40 hrs IST: In the previous contest between these two teams, which was the second game of the tournament, Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Daredevils by six wickets and seven balls to spare at their home ground in Mohali

19:35 hrs IST: This is in fact the second match between these two teams

19:30 hrs IST: News from the Kotla is that Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and opted to bowl

19:25 hrs IST: This is the first game to be played at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi this season. Delhi are playing their first home game after five outings already!

19:20 hrs IST: Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, started with a win and then lost a game. However, they have come back strongly to win the next three games and will be full of confidence ahead of the clash at the Ferozeshah Kotla tonight

19:15 hrs IST: The Delhi Daredevils under Gautam Gambhir started poorly with two losses. They earned a win, hoping to change their momentum. However, they again their next two games to have a win-loss ratio of 1:4

19:10 hrs IST: While Kings XI Punjab are second in the standings with four wins out of five matches, Delhi Daredevils are eighth and last with only one victory in five meetings

19:05 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Daredevils are struggling with four losses in five outings to occupy the last place. They were done in by the versatile AB de Villiers’ smashing knock on Saturday and now up against the destructive Chris Gayle, who has made a statement with two fifties and century.

Thanks to Gayle’s belligerence, Kings XI Punjab are firmly placed at the second spot with four victories and a solitary defeat.

Given the form they have shown in the previous encounters, Kings XI Punjab will fancy their chances to continue the momentum against an embattled Delhi Daredevils outfit.

Delhi Daredevils’ only victory has come against Mumbai Indians when English opener Jason Roy and the dynamic Rishabh Pant fired. In fact, wicketkeeper Pant has been their best batsman this season with 223 runs from five games.

Returning to his home city franchise, skipper Gautam Gambhir would look to get his scoring touch back, after a hugely successful stint at Kolkata Knight Riders.