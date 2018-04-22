IPL 2018 live streaming: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab - Where to follow DD vs KXIP live

Live streaming of Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi will be available online. Both teams are at the different ends of the table after contrasting results this season. While KXIP have won four and lost one of their five games, DD have won one and lost four. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

When is Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match?

Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)IPL 2018 match will played on April 23, 2018.

Where will Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match be played?

Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

What time will Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match start?

Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will be Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 live streaming?

Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/