IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, T20, Live cricket score: KXIP 7/1

Get live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 T20 match here. DD are placed at the bottom of the table while KXIP are second placed.

HT Correspondent
Delhi Daredevils clash with Kings XI Punjab in a IPL 2018 T20 match on Monday. KXIP are in form going into the match against DD at Feroz Shah Kotla. DD have won the toss and have opted to field. Follow live cricket score of DD vs KXIP here.
Following a string of defeats, Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be desperate for a win against second-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday. After four defeats in five games, the Gautam Gambhir-led DD are languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two points in their kitty. They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches. Punjab are flying high with four wins in five games and have eight points. Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and have opted to field. Get live cricket score of Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab (DD vs KXIP), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

