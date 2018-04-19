Live cricket score, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s unbeaten streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 would be up for test when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday. Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers have won all three games played so far. On the other hand, under Ravichandran Ashwin, the ‘new look’ Kings XI Punjab have won two of their three matches. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018, here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

SRH’s bowling attack including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma, have been among the wickets and have managed to contain the batsmen from rival camps.

SRH also boast of an experienced batting lineup. Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey form the core of their batting, while Shakib, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan lend depth to the line-up.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab too are high on confidence after defeating Chennai by four runs in the previous outing here when they defended a big total of 197 on home turf.

For Punjab, Chris Gayle, who played his first match of the season against Chennai, showed why he still instills fear in the opposition camp.

Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Ashwin too have been in good form with the bat. However, it is the lack of form of their key batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has scored 36 runs (12, 4 and 20) combined in the three games, which should worry KXIP.