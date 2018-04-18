IPL 2018 Live streaming, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Where to follow KXIP vs SRH live

Live streaming of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali is available online. The unbeaten streak of table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be up for a test when they take on third-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) contest at the at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday. Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers have won all three games played so far, mainly riding on the good performance by their bowlers.

When is Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match will played on April 19, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match be played?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match start?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/