 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018, Live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018, Live cricket score

Get Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KXIP vs SRH), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, live cricket score here. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an away match on Thursday

cricket Updated: Apr 19, 2018 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Get Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KXIP vs SRH), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, live cricket score here. The Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won all their three matches so far.
Get Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KXIP vs SRH), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, live cricket score here. The Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won all their three matches so far.(AFP)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), led by Ravichandran Ashwin, face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 home match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in Thursday. The Kane Williamson-led SRH have won all their three matches so far, to be placed second in the points table. KXIP are placed third with two wins in three games. Get Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KXIP vs SRH), IPL 2018, live cricket score here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING)

