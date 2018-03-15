Live cricket score, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 ODI playoff: PNG 63/5 (16 ov.)

Nepal cricket team faces Papua New Guinea in an ICC World Cup qualifier 2018 ODI playoff match in Harare in Thursday. The former will hope to get one step closer to ODI status by defeating Papua New Guinea in the seventh place playoff semi-final. Netherlands, who have already earned ODI status, will meet Hong Kong in the other semi-final. If Nepal and Netherlands both win their respective games, the former will get ODI status. Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here. (WI v AFG live scores)

If you can’t see full cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, click here.