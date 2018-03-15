 Live cricket score, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 ODI playoff: PNG 63/5 (16 ov.) | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live cricket score, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 ODI playoff: PNG 63/5 (16 ov.)

Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here. Nepal would hope to defeat Papua New Guinea in an ICC World Cup qualifier 2018 ODI playoff match and get closer to earning ODI status.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2018 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here. Nepal cricket team and Papua New Guinea will fight it out in the ICC World Cup qualifier for an ODI status
Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here. Nepal cricket team and Papua New Guinea will fight it out in the ICC World Cup qualifier for an ODI status (Twitter)

Nepal cricket team faces Papua New Guinea in an ICC World Cup qualifier 2018 ODI playoff match in Harare in Thursday. The former will hope to get one step closer to ODI status by defeating Papua New Guinea in the seventh place playoff semi-final. Netherlands, who have already earned ODI status, will meet Hong Kong in the other semi-final. If Nepal and Netherlands both win their respective games, the former will get ODI status. Get live cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, here. (WI v AFG live scores)

If you can’t see full cricket score of Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018, click here.

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you