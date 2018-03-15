Live cricket score, Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC World Cup qualifiers: WI 53/3

West Indies cricket team, two-time World Cup champions, faces Afghanistan cricket team in an ICC World Cup qualifier at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The Windies will kick-off their Super Six journey with four carry-over points following their win over other teams which entered the round from group stages. The Jason Holder-led Windies, thanks to their four points, will start as favourites but their performances in the group matches have been up and down. Afghanistan had arrived in Zimbabwe with a lot of hope, expectations and promise, but coach Phil Simmons minced no words in saying that his side now had a mountain to climb. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs West Indies, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018 Super Six, here. (Live cricket score, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018)

