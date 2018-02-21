Full cricket score, New Zealand vs Australia, T20 tri-series final: AUS win rain-hit game, clinch series

Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method) in the final of the T20 tri-series at Eden Park, Auckland on Wednesday. Batting first, New Zealand finished the first innings at 150/9. The hosts started the innings well, but lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle part of the innings and had to settle for what was a below-par total. Australia started the innings well, setting up the run chase well. The second of two rain interruptions eventually saw the match get called off, with the result being awarded to Australia based on the D/L method. Get full cricket score of New Zealand vs Australia, T20 tri-series final here.

If you are unable to see full cricket score of New Zealand vs Australia, click here.