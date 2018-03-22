 Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Cape Town | cricket | Hindustan Times
Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Cape Town

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2018 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Cape Town, here. South African cricket team and Australian cricket team would hope to get the better of each other in the third Test, starting on Thursday.
South African cricket team clashes with Australian cricket team in the third Test in Cape Town on the back-drop of a controversy surrounding Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer was initially suspended for offensive behaviour against Steve Smith in the second Test. But later the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave him a reprieve. Australian cricket team is not happy with the decision. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Cape Town, here.

If you can’t see full cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Cape Town, click here.

