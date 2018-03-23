Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Cape Town: AUS 67/2, SA 311

South Africa added some crucial runs in their first innings against Australia on the second day of the third test at Newlands in Capetown on Friday with Dean Elgar scoring an unbeaten 141 as the team folded for 311. On Day 1, Elgar’s century helped the Proteas counter an excellent spell of bowling from Australia seamer Pat Cummins, which restricted South Africa to 266 for eight at the close of play. South Africa had been cruising to a big first-innings total at 220 for two as Elgar and AB de Villiers put on 128 for the third wicket. Yet the return of Cummins (4-64) to the attack saw the seamer take 4-12 in eight overs, starting with the wicket of De Villiers (64), to rip through the home side’s middle order. South Africa lost six wickets for 37 runs as fortunes swung in favour of the visitors in the final session. Get live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Cape Town, here.

