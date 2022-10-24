South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma-led SA open campaign vs ZIM in Bellerive
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their first match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. Follow here live cricket score and updates of SA vs ZIM, straight from Blundstone Arena in Bellerive.
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Monday. The Proteas haven't been in good form lately and lost to India in their last T20I series, crashing to a 1-2 defeat in the three-match series. The Temba Bavuma-led side managed to find some form and registered a victory against New Zealand in their recent warm-up fixture. Meanwhile, underdogs Zimbabwe won two of their three matches in the preliminary stage to enter the Super 12s. The Craig Ervine-led side will be aiming to build on their momentum and pose a challenge to their opponents.
Oct 24, 2022 12:49 PM IST
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA vs ZIM in T20 World Cups
Both sides have faced each only once in T20 World Cup history, with South Africa winning by 10 wickets in the 2012 edition.
Oct 24, 2022 12:48 PM IST
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA vs ZIM in Zimbabwe
Both sides have never faced each other in Zimbabwe.
Oct 24, 2022 12:46 PM IST
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA vs ZIM in South Africa
1. SA (135/4) beat ZIM (132/7) by 6 wickets, Oct 12, 2018.
2. SA (160/6) beat ZIM (126) by 34 runs, Oct 9, 2018.
3. SA (194/6) beat ZIM (186/7) by 8 runs, Oct 10, 2010.
4. SA (169/3) beat ZIM (168/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2010.
Oct 24, 2022 12:42 PM IST
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have face each other five times, with South Africa winning all those games.
Oct 24, 2022 12:29 PM IST
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
