Live

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma-led SA open campaign vs ZIM in Bellerive

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 12:49 PM IST

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their first match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. Follow here live cricket score and updates of SA vs ZIM, straight from Blundstone Arena in Bellerive.

SA vs ZIM Live Score: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Blundstone Arena.
SA vs ZIM Live Score: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Blundstone Arena.
ByHT Sports Desk
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Monday. The Proteas haven't been in good form lately and lost to India in their last T20I series, crashing to a 1-2 defeat in the three-match series. The Temba Bavuma-led side managed to find some form and registered a victory against New Zealand in their recent warm-up fixture. Meanwhile, underdogs Zimbabwe won two of their three matches in the preliminary stage to enter the Super 12s. The Craig Ervine-led side will be aiming to build on their momentum and pose a challenge to their opponents.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:49 PM IST

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA vs ZIM in T20 World Cups

    Both sides have faced each only once in T20 World Cup history, with South Africa winning by 10 wickets in the 2012 edition.

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:48 PM IST

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA vs ZIM in Zimbabwe

    Both sides have never faced each other in Zimbabwe.

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:46 PM IST

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: SA vs ZIM in South Africa

    1. SA (135/4) beat ZIM (132/7) by 6 wickets, Oct 12, 2018.

    2. SA (160/6) beat ZIM (126) by 34 runs, Oct 9, 2018.

    3. SA (194/6) beat ZIM (186/7) by 8 runs, Oct 10, 2010.

    4. SA (169/3) beat ZIM (168/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2010.

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:42 PM IST

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have face each other five times, with South Africa winning all those games.

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Zimbabwe, straight from Bellerive's Blundstone Arena. Stay tuned folks!

SA vs ZIM Live Score: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Blundstone Arena.
SA vs ZIM Live Score: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, at the Blundstone Arena.(Instagram)

'Cruel and unfair': Ramiz Raja breaks silence after Pakistan's loss to India

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Amid the drama-filled MCG clash and the noises on social media on the controversy, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja had opened up on Pakistan's four-wicket loss.

Ramiz Raja; Pakistan team
Ramiz Raja; Pakistan team

Would've taken a bullet but not let you get out: Pandya bares his heart to Kohli

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:25 AM IST

After the win, the two stars of India's win sat together, where Hardik Pandya bared his heart to Virat Kohli in a stirring chat.

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's bromance is the new sensation(Getty)
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's bromance is the new sensation(Getty)

'Isliye toh match jeet gaaye...': Watch Babar's reply to jouno's 'Kohli' remark

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 10:44 AM IST

Speaking to the press after the four-wicket loss in their tournament opener, Babar hailed the 33-year-old for being able to comeback from the early pressure and put a memorable show which he is feels a great confidence booster.

Babar Azam; Virat Kohli
Babar Azam; Virat Kohli

Watch: The Kohli six off Rauf that shattered Babar's hopes, left all mesmerised

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Virat Kohli produced an incredible performance in the game against Pakistan on Sunday, as he remained unbeaten on 82 off just 53 balls to take India to a four-wicket win.

Babar Azam; Virat Kohli; Hardik Pandya(Twitter)
Babar Azam; Virat Kohli; Hardik Pandya(Twitter)

'Wasim Akram thodi na hai aap?': Sehwag's dig at Nawaz for last-over setback

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:20 AM IST

Following the loss, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a dig at Nawaz for his last-over setback, saying that he should have stuck with his natural left-arm spin deliveries

Mohammad Nawaz; Virender Sehwag
Mohammad Nawaz; Virender Sehwag

Watch: Rohit’s amusing mimicry of journalist’s accent will leave you in splits

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Rohit Sharma had an amusing reaction to a journalist's accent during the post-match press conference after India's win vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma during the post-match press conference.
Rohit Sharma during the post-match press conference.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh bowlers respond strongly after Netherlands restrict them for 144/8 in 20 overs. Catch the LIVE updates of BAN vs NED: 

Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022(AFP)
Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022(AFP)

'Aliens do walk among us': Pakistan legends' special praise for Virat Kohli

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Virat Kohli's innings was beautifully crafted, which saw the former India captain switch momentum as per the situation.

Virat Kohli and Shaheen Afridi during the T20 World Cup 2022(ICC Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Shaheen Afridi during the T20 World Cup 2022(ICC Twitter)

'Umpire turned around after Kohli asked for it': Pakistan legends on no-ball

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 08:17 AM IST

Legends of Pakistan cricket were furious as the umpire and rather accused that they only made the decision after Kohli had asked for it.

Pakistan legends furious over controversial no ball in India tie
Pakistan legends furious over controversial no ball in India tie

'Ghabra mat. Tu match-winner hai mera': Watch Babar Azam's riveting speech

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:26 AM IST

While the outcome resulted in joy for India on Diwali eve, Pakistan, on the other hand, endured a heart-break. Despite the last over controversy, Pakistan took the defeat on their chin. After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam lifted the spirits of the team by delivering a heart-warming speech.

Babar Azam delivered a heart-warming speech after Pakistan's defeat to India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match(PCB/Screengrab)
Babar Azam delivered a heart-warming speech after Pakistan's defeat to India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match(PCB/Screengrab)

Watch: Dravid's rare animated moment after India's win vs Pakistan at World Cup

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 09:26 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin's final-over heroics against Pakistan brought out a never-before-seen reaction from Indian head coach Rahul Dravid.

Kohli and Ashwin's final-over heroics against Pakistan brought out a never-before-seen reaction from Dravid(ICC)
Kohli and Ashwin's final-over heroics against Pakistan brought out a never-before-seen reaction from Dravid(ICC)

Rohit Sharma's 'GOAT' admission about Kohli after IND outclass PAK at T20 WC

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 07:53 AM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had nothing but praise for Virat Kohli, who played a gem of a knock against Pakistan in India's T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) on Sunday.

India's Virat Kohli, center, is escorted from the ground with teammates after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan(AP)
India's Virat Kohli, center, is escorted from the ground with teammates after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan(AP)

Watch: Gavaskar's priceless celebration as Ashwin hits winning runs vs Pakistan

cricket
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 07:45 AM IST

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was on cloud nine after Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli guided Team India to a famous win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Sunil Gavaskar was on cloud nine after Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli guided Team India to a famous win over Pakistan(Twitter/@Jatin Sapru)
Sunil Gavaskar was on cloud nine after Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli guided Team India to a famous win over Pakistan(Twitter/@Jatin Sapru)

Arshdeep keeps it simple, delivers big versus Pakistan

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:23 PM IST

The young left-hander justified his selection over Harshal Patel by rattling Pakistan’s top order, playing a big hand in India’s thrilling opening victory in the T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Arshdeep Singh(ANI)
Arshdeep Singh(ANI)
