South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma-led SA open campaign vs ZIM in Bellerive

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa face Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Monday. The Proteas haven't been in good form lately and lost to India in their last T20I series, crashing to a 1-2 defeat in the three-match series. The Temba Bavuma-led side managed to find some form and registered a victory against New Zealand in their recent warm-up fixture. Meanwhile, underdogs Zimbabwe won two of their three matches in the preliminary stage to enter the Super 12s. The Craig Ervine-led side will be aiming to build on their momentum and pose a challenge to their opponents.

