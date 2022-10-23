Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Lahiru Kumara strikes early, SL start strong against IRE
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Sunday. Sri Lanka have rested Pathum Nissanka for the contest but captain Dasun Shanaka is optimistic he will be return for the upcoming encounters. Both the teams reached the Super 12 stage after qualifying through the preliminary round. Sri Lanka had finished top of Group A after winning two of their three matches. Ireland had scripted a similar record, although they finished second in Group B, behind Zimbabwe. It was also their first qualification for the Super 12 after five editions, a feat they achieved following their impressive win against two-time T20 champions West Indies. Catch the LIVE updates of SL vs IRE:
Oct 23, 2022 09:39 AM IST
SL vs IRE LIVE score: GONE!
Lahiru Kumara strikes in his first ball as Ireland lose skipper Andrew Balbirnie on 1(5). He shuffles across the crease and tries to play the ball behind the stumps, but fails to make a contact. The ball knocks and hits the middle stump.
Oct 23, 2022 09:35 AM IST
SL vs IRE LIVE score: Tidy start by Sri Lanka
A tidy start by Binura Fernando as just two runs come off the first over.
Oct 23, 2022 09:32 AM IST
SL vs IRE LIVE score: Here we go!
Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie walk out in the middle to kick-off the action.
Binura Fernando leads the attack for Sri Lanka.
Oct 23, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE score: Pre-match rituals
The players from both side enter the field for the pre-match rituals. The action will get underway shortly.
Oct 23, 2022 09:20 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE score: Players to watch out from Ireland
Ireland too boast of some powerful hitters in their XI. Paul Stirling, who has immense experience is one of them. Apart from him, the Lankan unit will also be Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.
Oct 23, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE score: Two players to watch out for
The players to watch out from the Lankan camp are:
Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga
Oct 23, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE score: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Oct 23, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE score: Ireland win toss
Ireland have won the toss, and they will bat first.
Oct 23, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup LIVE score: Head-to-Head
Ireland and Sri Lanka have met twice in the shorter format and it has been the Asian champions, who have dominated the proceedings. The two wins came in the year 2009 and 2021.
Oct 23, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup LIVE: Injury concern in SL camp
The Lankan fans will have their eyes fixed on Pathum Nissanka, who availability remains a concern. However, skipper Dasun Shanaka has been optimistic about him taking part in the clash.
Oct 23, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE: Trivia
This is the first time, Ireland have progressed to the second stage of the T20 World Cup since 2009.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, head into the tournament after stunning heavyweights India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. In fact they have won 7 of their last 8 T20Is.
Oct 23, 2022 08:44 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE: Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny
Oct 23, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of 2022 T20 World Cup between former champion Sri Lanka and Ireland in Hobart. Stay tuned for more updates!