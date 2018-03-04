Live cricket score, Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe take on Nepal in their opening game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo today. Zimbabwe will hope to make the most of their home conditions and secure a place at the 2019 World Cup in England. With Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Sikandar Raza and captain Graeme Cremer in their ranks, Zimbabwe will look to get off to a winning start. On the other hand, Nepal will bank on leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne and left-arm orthodox Lalit Rajbanshi to guide them towards qualification. Get live cricket score of Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifiers here (Afghanistan vs Scotland Scores)

