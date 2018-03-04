Live cricket score, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Favourites Afghanistan under stand-in skipper Rashid Khan face Scotland in their opening game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo today. Afghanistan’s incredible rise has continued to gain momentum over the last 12 months, led by Rashid -- who has taken 86 wickets in 37 ODIs. The leg-spinner will look to continue his good form and help his side seal a place at the 2019 World Cup. On the other hand, Kyle Coetzer’s Scotland will have to find a way to counter Rashid’s variations or else things might get tough for them. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers here (Zimbabwe vs Nepal Scores)

