 Live cricket score, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 04, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live cricket score, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Afghanistan take on Scotland in their opening game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo today. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers here

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2018 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Rashid Khan will hold the key to Afghanistan’s chances in their opening game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers against Scotland at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo today. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers here
Rashid Khan will hold the key to Afghanistan’s chances in their opening game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers against Scotland at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo today. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers here (Getty Images )

Favourites Afghanistan under stand-in skipper Rashid Khan face Scotland in their opening game of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo today. Afghanistan’s incredible rise has continued to gain momentum over the last 12 months, led by Rashid -- who has taken 86 wickets in 37 ODIs. The leg-spinner will look to continue his good form and help his side seal a place at the 2019 World Cup. On the other hand, Kyle Coetzer’s Scotland will have to find a way to counter Rashid’s variations or else things might get tough for them. Get live cricket score of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers here (Zimbabwe vs Nepal Scores)

If you can’t see full cricket score of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, click here

more from cricket
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you