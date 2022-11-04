Home / Cricket / Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ look to cement semi-final spot, IRE eye another giant-killing
Live

Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ look to cement semi-final spot, IRE eye another giant-killing

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 08:02 AM IST

Live Score Ireland vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand are within touching distance of the semi-finals but they face an Irish side who have been giant-killers in this tournament. Follow live score and updates of IRE vs NZ from the Adelaide Oval here. 

IRE vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand can more or less seal a spot in the semis if they win
IRE vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand can more or less seal a spot in the semis if they win(BLACKCAPS Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand may be level on points with Australia and England but their net run rate of +2.233 is so far ahead than either sides that a win today would be enough for them to seal passage to the semi-finals. However, Ireland have been a major headache for the giants before in this year's tournament. They stunned England and before that, ensured that the West Indies won't make it to the Super 12. They will now be looking to do something similar in their last match of the tournament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 04, 2022 08:02 AM IST

    Ireland vs England Live score: How things stand in Group 1

  • Nov 04, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    T20 World Cup 2022 Live score: Hello and welcome!

    New Zealand are practically one step away from the semi-finals but they know that victory is something they simply can't take for granted today. Ireland have been mighty impressive in this tournament and they will have enough motivation to go out with an almighty bang. The Kiwis have their fate in their own hands at the moment but that won't be the case if they lose. If that happens, they would have to hope that either England or Australia lose their respective final matches of the Super 12 stage as well at the very least. 

