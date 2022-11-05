Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SL win toss, choose to bat in Sydney
Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and chosen to bat first in a match that England have to win to qualify for the semi-finals. Follow live score and updates of SL vs ENG from Sydney Cricket Ground here.
Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: A win for England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday would put them through to the semi-finals and a loss will knock them out. Australia's win over Afghanistan on Friday put the hosts into the qualification spots but their net run rate remains below that of England. It means that Jos Buttler's side will pip Australia once the two sides go level on points, thus joining New Zealand as the two sides to qualify from Group 1.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST
T20 World Cup live score: Jos Buttler's thoughts
“It's a used wicket, we need to play well, we need to play our best cricket. Would have batted first as well. We need to adapt to the conditions quickly, we have plenty of options with seam and spin. We are going in with the same team.”
Nov 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: What Dasun Shanaka says
“We are going to bat first. It's a used wicket, last 7 games were won by teams batting first. We have one change, Karunaratne is in. It's an important game for us, we want to carry the pride for us. Hope we'll get some turn, like we did against New Zealand (at this venue).”
Nov 05, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs England Live score: Sri Lanka XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Nov 05, 2022 01:06 PM IST
T20 World Cup live score: England XI
Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Nov 05, 2022 01:02 PM IST
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: TOSS ALERT!
Sri Lanka have won the toss, choose to bat first. Jos Buttler says that he would have chosen to bat first as well.
Nov 05, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs England Live score: The Ben Stokes conundrum
Stokes has been useful as a fast bowler, as brilliant as ever in the field, but he has been woeful with the bat. He has scored 2, 6 and 8 runs in this tournament and has a total strike rate of 100 in six T20I innings this year.
Nov 05, 2022 12:52 PM IST
T20 World Cup live score: The SCG
The last time England played a World Cup match at the SCG was in 2015. England had beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets but it was nothing more than a facile end to a disastrous campaign for them. It led to an overhaul of England's limited overs setup that famously led to them winning the World Cup in 2019.
Nov 05, 2022 12:44 PM IST
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: Rain check
Relatively good news in the rain department, there are very little chances of showers today. Doesn't mean that there will be no showers at all, of course. But, as Mr. Pharrell Williams said, sunshine is just a cloud away.
Nov 05, 2022 12:35 PM IST
T20 World Cup live score: Sri Lanka's top order
Most of Sri Lanka's gains in this tournament has come whenever their top three has fired but they are in for a real challenge today facing Chris Woakes and Mark Wood up front. There is the in-form Sam Curran coming in as well later in the innings.
Nov 05, 2022 12:29 PM IST
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: England full squad
Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt
Nov 05, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs England Live score: Sri Lanka full squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara
Nov 05, 2022 12:21 PM IST
T20 World Cup live score: The qualification race
Australia's win over Afghanistan ended the extremely slender hopes that Sri Lanka had of making it to the semi-finals. New Zealand's qualification was also confirmed halfway through that match, with Australia scoring 168/8 making it impossible for them to overtake the Kiwis on net run rate. Their inability to then dismiss Afghanistan for a score below 106 confirmed that they won't overtake England on net run rate.
Nov 05, 2022 12:08 PM IST
SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: Hello and welcome!
After days of dealing with different permutations and combinations, it has come down to a very simple equation for England: beat Sri Lanka and go through to the semis, or else lose, and then go back home. Nothing about getting Sri Lanka for some amount of runs or having to score a mountain of runs to get their net run rate up, it's just plain and simple. Win this match. It's all cricket here, and the little math that's involved during a match.