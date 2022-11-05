Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SL win toss, choose to bat in Sydney
Live

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SL win toss, choose to bat in Sydney

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and chosen to bat first in a match that England have to win to qualify for the semi-finals. Follow live score and updates of SL vs ENG from Sydney Cricket Ground here.

SL vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022:
SL vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: A win for England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday would put them through to the semi-finals and a loss will knock them out. Australia's win over Afghanistan on Friday put the hosts into the qualification spots but their net run rate remains below that of England. It means that Jos Buttler's side will pip Australia once the two sides go level on points, thus joining New Zealand as the two sides to qualify from Group 1. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: Jos Buttler's thoughts

    “It's a used wicket, we need to play well, we need to play our best cricket. Would have batted first as well. We need to adapt to the conditions quickly, we have plenty of options with seam and spin. We are going in with the same team.”

  • Nov 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: What Dasun Shanaka says

    “We are going to bat first. It's a used wicket, last 7 games were won by teams batting first. We have one change, Karunaratne is in. It's an important game for us, we want to carry the pride for us. Hope we'll get some turn, like we did against New Zealand (at this venue).”

  • Nov 05, 2022 01:07 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs England Live score: Sri Lanka XI

    Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

  • Nov 05, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: England XI

    Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • Nov 05, 2022 01:02 PM IST

    SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: TOSS ALERT!

    Sri Lanka have won the toss, choose to bat first. Jos Buttler says that he would have chosen to bat first as well. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:57 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs England Live score: The Ben Stokes conundrum

    Stokes has been useful as a fast bowler, as brilliant as ever in the field, but he has been woeful with the bat. He has scored 2, 6 and 8 runs in this tournament and has a total strike rate of 100 in six T20I innings this year. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: The SCG

    The last time England played a World Cup match at the SCG was in 2015. England had beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets but it was nothing more than a facile end to a disastrous campaign for them. It led to an overhaul of England's limited overs setup that famously led to them winning the World Cup in 2019. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:44 PM IST

    SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: Rain check

    Relatively good news in the rain department, there are very little chances of showers today. Doesn't mean that there will be no showers at all, of course. But, as Mr. Pharrell Williams said, sunshine is just a cloud away. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:35 PM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: Sri Lanka's top order

    Most of Sri Lanka's gains in this tournament has come whenever their top three has fired but they are in for a real challenge today facing Chris Woakes and Mark Wood up front. There is the in-form Sam Curran coming in as well later in the innings. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: England full squad

    Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs England Live score: Sri Lanka full squad

    Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: The qualification race

    Australia's win over Afghanistan ended the extremely slender hopes that Sri Lanka had of making it to the semi-finals. New Zealand's qualification was also confirmed halfway through that match, with Australia scoring 168/8 making it impossible for them to overtake the Kiwis on net run rate. Their inability to then dismiss Afghanistan for a score below 106 confirmed that they won't overtake England on net run rate. 

  • Nov 05, 2022 12:08 PM IST

    SL vs ENG T20 World Cup live score: Hello and welcome!

    After days of dealing with different permutations and combinations, it has come down to a very simple equation for England: beat Sri Lanka and go through to the semis, or else lose, and then go back home. Nothing about getting Sri Lanka for some amount of runs or having to score a mountain of runs to get their net run rate up, it's just plain and simple. Win this match. It's all cricket here, and the little math that's involved during a match. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup

Watch: Virat Kohli shell-shocked by Indian journos' gesture on his birthday

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:01 PM IST

In exclusive footage sent by Hindustan Times' correspondent Somshuvra Laha, currently in Australia, Kohli was seen making his way into the MCG stands after the practice on Saturday, where all the Indian sports scribes were waiting. A cake was kept on a table and Virat, a little overwhelmed by the lovely gesture, slowly stood behind it.

Virat Kohli celebrates birthday with Indian journalists
Virat Kohli celebrates birthday with Indian journalists

Sri Lanka vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SL win toss, choose to bat

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and chosen to bat first in a match that England have to win to qualify for the semi-finals. Follow live score and updates of SL vs ENG from Sydney Cricket Ground here.

SL vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022:(AP)
SL vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022:(AP)

Ashwin's stunning reply to Ponting's ‘India haven’t been at their best' remark

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 11:28 AM IST

Close games doesn't mean that Team India has not yet played to its full potential as a few prominent names like former India captain Ricky Ponting have suggested. Responding to Ponting's 'India haven't been at their best' comment, Ashwin said it would be 'unfair' to say something like that.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin(AFP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin(AFP)

'Aapke waha to...': Wasim Akram's epic reply to Indian fan's question

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 11:31 AM IST

Wasim Akram gave a cheeky reply to a question from an Indian fan about the host of the cricket show that he was on.

Wasim Akram (A Sports Youtube screenshot)
Wasim Akram (A Sports Youtube screenshot)

Zimbabwe captain's reply to question on Virat Kohli's b'day floors everyone

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 10:10 AM IST

Craig Ervine was asked about Virat Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday. The Zimbabwe captain came up with a rather funny response to question on Kohli's birthday ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine talked about Virat Kohli
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine talked about Virat Kohli

'Kohli has what Babar, Williamson…': Gambhir's U-turn on Virat's birthday

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Such was his knock against Bangladesh that even former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir couldn't stop hailing birthday boy Kohli, whom he has often criticised in T20 cricket in recent times.

Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli
Gautam Gambhir; Virat Kohli

Dhoni moves HC against IPS officer for alleged statements on match-fixing matter

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 09:06 AM IST

In 2014, Dhoni filed a civil suit to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar, who was the then Inspector General of Police, from making any statement linking him (Dhoni) to match-fixing and spot-fixing of matches. He prayed the court to direct him to pay ₹100 crore towards damages.

Former India captain MS Dhoni(Getty Images)
Former India captain MS Dhoni(Getty Images)

‘Baaki bhi fail hue hain, unki baat nahi kar rahe’: Harbhajan fumes at DK query

cricket
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:25 AM IST

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a rather explosive remark when he was asked about Dinesh Karthik's failures with the bat in the T20 World Cup so far.

Dinesh Karthik; Harbhajan Singh(ANI/File)
Dinesh Karthik; Harbhajan Singh(ANI/File)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The King is back and lighting up the T20 World Cup

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 10:54 AM IST

As Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today, there's something different in the air. Just like there's something different about Kohli. This could well be him hitting his peak once again, making up for three years' worth of lost time.

Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a half-century against Bangladesh(Getty)
Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a half-century against Bangladesh(Getty)

'India never knew what their best team was': Ponting 'surprised' at Pant call

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 10:10 AM IST

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Rishabh Pant might have a bigger role to play in the backend of India's T20 World Cup campaign. India's stance of picking Dinesh Karthik over Pant has, nonetheless, left Ponting surprised.

Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid; Rishabh Pant; Ricky Ponting
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid; Rishabh Pant; Ricky Ponting

BCCI chief's befitting reply to Afridi, PAK reporter's 'ICC-India' allegation

cricket
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 07:16 AM IST

Shahid Afridi's comment created quite a stir in world cricket and on Friday, BCCI chief Roger Binny gave a hard-hitting reply to the allegations.

Shahid Afridi; BCCI chief Roger Binny
Shahid Afridi; BCCI chief Roger Binny

A case for last round matches to be held together

cricket
Published on Nov 04, 2022 08:44 PM IST

England shouldn’t have got the time advantage over Australia in close group race for semis

England's Captain Jos Buttler (R) shares the laugh with teammates
England's Captain Jos Buttler (R) shares the laugh with teammates

Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain after winless T20 WC campaign

cricket
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 07:31 PM IST

Nabi took to his official Twitter profile to announce his decision to step down as Afghanistan's captain.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (AP)
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (AP)

Akram's epic reply to fan's 'Amir, Wahab have suddenly become TV experts' remark

cricket
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 11:10 PM IST

A fan asked Wasim Akram on his ‘advise’ to Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who, in the fan's opinion, ‘have suddenly become TV cricket experts’ and are ‘criticising left, right, and centre’.

Mohammad Amir; Wasim Akram; Wahab Riaz(File)
Mohammad Amir; Wasim Akram; Wahab Riaz(File)

Watch: Kohli's birthday begins early with adorable Maxwell message on live TV

cricket
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 07:26 PM IST

A day before the former India captain turns 34, birthday wishes are storming in already for Virat Kohli as Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell dropped a heart-warming message for Kohli on live TV.

Glenn Maxwell sent Virat Kohli a birthday message a day before(Getty/Screengrab)
Glenn Maxwell sent Virat Kohli a birthday message a day before(Getty/Screengrab)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out