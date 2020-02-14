‘Logo ka kaam hai kehna’: Virat Kohli reacts on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new logo for IPL 2020

cricket

Reacting for the first time on the new logo of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, captain Virat Kohli said he was ‘thrilled to see the embodiment of bold pride and challenger spirit in it’. RCB on Friday announced a change in their logo ahead of the much-awaited 13th season of the cash lucrative T20 league. The announcement came just a few days after the franchise deleted their profile image, along with some old posts, and wrote a cryptic message on Twitter, with a photo that said ‘New year, New RCB’ and the caption - “B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S.14th February, remember the date”.

Reacting on the same, captain Virat Kohli said, “It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for IPL 2020.”

The RCB captain, also used the lyrics of a popular hindi song to decribe his feelings “LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new Royal Challegers Bangalore logo,” tweeted Kohli.

LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. 😄 Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB 🤩 https://t.co/n8c24JqbAl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 14, 2020

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he said.

“We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold,” he added.

Virat Kohli is currently in New Zealand, with the Indian side. India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series but were blanked 3-0 in the recently-concluded ODI series. They would hope to bounce back in the two-match Test series starting from 21st February.

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli & Co. took on New Zealand XI in a warm-up match, which started on Friday. Batting first, India were bowled out for 263. Hanuma Vihari top-scored with 101 and Cheteshwar Pujara ended up 92. Ajinkya Rahane was the only player to enter double figures apart from Vihari and Pujara.