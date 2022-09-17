'Lollipop for Sanju after dropping him. Shame on you': BCCI endlessly slammed for Samson post after his T20 WC snub

Sanju Samson's omission from India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad did not go down well with his fans, who expected the wicketkeeper-batter to be part of the team amid his impressive show in the white-ball format in the last two years and for the Indian team in the limited opportunities he managed and above all the backing he received from captain Rohit Sharma just a few months back on the importance of a player of his talent in Australian conditions. However, the star batter was dropped from the side, as he was from the Asia Cup team, leaving fans dismayed, who later endlessly lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their recent post on Samson.

Samson showed an improved version of himself in the Indian Premier League in the last two season which led to his return to the Indian side earlier this year for the home series before chief selector, Chetan Sharma, revealed that he was in the team’s “scheme of things” for T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit later heaped immense praise on the India star saying that the team management "sees a lot of potential, talent and match-winning abilities in that individual", before adding that Samson's ability to play good shots on back-foot would be something India need in Australia for the World Cup.

Yet Samson managed limited opportunities after the IPL this year before being snubbed for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup as India picked Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as their two wicketkeepers.

On Friday, BCCI took to Twitter to name Samson as the captain of the India A team for one-day series against New Zealand A which will be played in Chennai later this month. But fans were left displeased at this post as they reacted lashing out at the BCCI. Here are some of the tweets…

The India A series will be a three-match affair which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between September 22 and 27.

