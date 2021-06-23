'Looks like he is playing in the back garden': Vaughan tweets on Rishabh Pant

It was a dismal batting performance by the Indian team on the reserve day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final as they were bowled out for just 170 in their second innings, losing their remaining 8 wickets for the addition of little over a hundred runs.

India needed to bat well in the first hour but they had a horrific start as New Zealand's star paceman Kyle Jamieson picked up the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

That brought Rishabh Pant to the middle and the Indian wicket-keeper batsman went about his business in his usual style, without giving any importance to match situation.

WTC Final Reserve Day Live Score - India vs New Zealand

Pant has made a name for himself by playing attacking cricket even when the team is in a difficult situation and he did just that again. He danced down the track to pacers, tried to play the scoop shot and made batting look like an extension of a dance form on the pitch as he added 41 runs to the Indian total, which was the highest score for an Indian batsman in the second innings.

While Pant was doing this, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Indian keeper batsman's antics.

Vaughan has been teasing Indian cricket fans with tweets in support of New Zealand and it was difficult to gauge whether he was praising Pant's unique batting style or making a sarcastic comment, although he did add a thumbs up emoji at the end of his tweet.

"My favourite cricketer to watch at the moment …. @RishabhPant17 !!! #TestChampionshipFinal …. love how he looks like he is playing in the back garden …. 👍" Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

My favourite cricketer to watch at the moment …. @RishabhPant17 !!! #TestChampionshipFinal …. love how he looks like he is playing in the back garden …. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021

But the fun didn't last long as Pant perished in his attempt to dance down the track and whack Trent Boult out of the park. The leading edge was caught successfully by Henry Nicholls and that wicket brought about the collapse of India's lower order as the innings folded for just 170.

The conditions were the best to bat on as the sun was out and shining bright through the day but some disciplined bowling by the Kiwis and some tentative and uninspiring batting by the Indians meant the match went in favour of the Kiwis.