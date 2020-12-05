‘Looks like your listening is partial’: Murali Kartik engaged in Twitter spat after fan criticises his commentary

cricket

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:22 IST

Former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik was involved in a Twitter exchange which by all means wasn’t the politest after a fan tweeted against his commentary. The fan, who goes by the name of Alagappan Vijaykumar on Twitter accused Kartik – who is currently a part of Sony’s panel of commentators for the India vs Australia series – of lack of research and preparedness.

Kartik had expressed surprise at the exclusion of Alex Carey from Australia’s T20I line-up, which Vijaykumar explained shouldn’t have been quite a surprise given he was dropped from Australia’s previous T20I assignment – against England earlier in September.

“Murali Karthik: Surprised they haven’t picked Carey (when he was dropped even ahead of the series, so it shouldn’t be a surprise if you have done your research),” Vijayakumar tweeted.

Kartik responded to the tweet, explaining his statement stemmed from the fact that since Carey was part of Australia’s ODI set up, in made sense for the team to include him ahead of Matthew Wade in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

“Looks like ur listening is partial… I know he wasn’t picked for the series and hence the question as to why if he is good enough to play ODI and Wade is sitting out...armchair general is the easiest job… so relax and listen,” Kartik responded to the tweet.

Looks like ur listening is partial..I know he wasn't picked for the series and hence the question as to why if he is good enough to play odi and Wade is sitting out...armchair general is the easiest job..so relax and listen — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 4, 2020

The exchange took an unpleasant turn when Vijayakumar did not seem in a mood to let it go and stretched the conversation further. “The Only a ‘surprise’ if a player who is expected to feature in the game doesn’t. Carey wasn’t expected to make the XI. So why would you ask if it surprises him?,” he further tweeted. “You also say you knew he wasn’t picked for the series (he is picked). Viewers shouldn’t expect comms to do the research?

Not necessarily.its a question to an Australian expert..everyone does research so relax... The contingents of teams in covid times are extended..so....anyways...am not responding after this — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 4, 2020

Kartik did not budge from his stance either and tweeted back: “Not necessarily. It’s a question to an Australian expert… everyone does research so relax... The contingents of teams in Covid times are extended… so... anyways... am not responding after this.”

U can always mute... Why don't u send the questions too since ur paying for services...which service mention that too — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) December 4, 2020

However, the debate did not die down there either with Kartik responding to another tweet, saying Vijayakumar should be better off sending across his questions since he too has ‘paid for services.’ “U can always mute... Why don’t u send the questions too since ur paying for services... which service mention that too,” Kartik tweeted.