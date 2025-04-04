‘Lot harder to win IPL than World Cup’: Adam Gilchrist involved in exchange with Michael Vaughan regarding captaincy

The Club Prairie Fire podcast hosted a little bit of banter between two recent legends of cricket in their respective countries, as Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan traded some barbs back and forth. Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan were once again involved some banter on the Club Prairie Fire podcast

In the wake of Vaughan’s participation in a social media video for Cricbuzz in which he was asked to choose the best captain in the history of the IPL, Gilchrist took some offence at being knocked out of the conversation early by his former rival.

Vaughan chose Gilchrist’s compatriot Pat Cummins, with Gilchrist pointing out that international experience had no bearing on this discussion.

“Let me bring it up here. Gilchrist or Pat Cummins. He’s not playing for Australia. I’ll tell you, it’s a lot harder to win an IPL trophy than a World Cup,” claimed Gilchrist, before poking some fun at his former international captain Ricky Ponting: “You heard it right here on Club Prairie Fire. Sorry Punter, he captained about 8 World Cups.”

‘Deccan Warriors or whatever it was called…’

However, the banter didn’t stop here, as Vaughan seemingly forgot that Gilchrist captained Deccan Chargers to the trophy in IPL 2009. Vaughan even got the name of the now-disbanded franchise wrong, leading to Gilchrist poking some more fun at the former English captain.

“Did you win an IPL? It was Decan Warriors or whatever it was called,” said Vaughan.

“Jesus Christ, are we serious? Are we cricket experts here? You’ve just offended the whole town of Hyderabad,” retorted Gilchrist with a laugh.

“Yeah, just lifted the trophy, came last the first year and then won the second year,” the Australia wicket-keeper reminded Vaughan. Gilchrist became the second Australian captain to win the IPL after Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to a triumph in the first season.

“My research didn’t go down to the depths of the Deccan Warriors,” said Vaughan, humorously once again getting the name wrong.

“I didn’t get in the brief that it was just IPL, I thought it was captaincy in general,” explained Vaughan regarding his choice. “I had to go with Pat Cummins.”

“MS Dhoni was my pick over Rohit Sharma which triggered a bit of a debate,” he added at the end, with both Indian players having lifted five IPL trophies as captain respectively.