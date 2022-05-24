‘Lot of people had given up on me’: Dinesh Karthik opens up on his 'most special' India comeback for South Africa T20Is

Dinesh Karthik has seen it all in his nearly two-decade-long cricketing career. What has kept him going and still relevant is his incredible zeal to come back from even the most difficult of scenarios. He has managed to find the most appropriate answers whenever people have "given up" on him. The latest in the never-ending glorious saga of Dinesh Karthik was another comeback to the Indian side. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter had set a target of an India comeback when he took the field for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. He achieved that even before the playoff of this year's IPL began.

A very happy and satisfied Karthik termed this as "most special" comeback. “I am very happy. I am very satisfied. This is my most special comeback because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to comeback and do what I did, practice the way I did, so many special things have happened in the lead up to the rock-shell and how I practiced post that,” Karthik told RCB's official website.

Karthik, who last played for India in the 2019 World Cup in England, was included in the 18-member squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa set to begin on June 9.

Karthik has scored 287 runs in 9 innings for RCB this year at an average of 57 and a staggering strike of 191. He was given a specific role of the finisher and Karthik did not disappoint them. He has been one of the main reasons behind RCB's run to the playoffs this year.

Karthik heaped praise on RCB's head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson. He said he would forever be "indebted" to RCB for firstly picking him the mega auction earlier this year and then giving him a clear and specific role.

“I think the clarity that they gave me for me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways I am indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for team RCB. So, it’s all and all a very very happy feeling,” he added.

Karthik will next be seen in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in Kolkata.

