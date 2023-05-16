'Love story has translated into marriage': Sehwag's outrageous comment on Shubman Gill's century

When IPL 2023 had started, most experts and veteran cricketers had backed Shubman Gill to have a season similar to what Virat Kohli had in 2016. Considered the heir to the former India captain, Gill was touted to break that record of most runs in a single IPL season. But although it may not have gone as expected, Gill did manage to achieve what had long eluded him in IPL. On Monday, in Gujarat Titans' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gill scored his maiden century in the tournament as the hosts cruised to the playoffs with a 34-run win.

Shubman Gill; Virender Sehwag

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The part that stood out in Gill's 58-ball 101 was that it came at his beloved Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Three of his six centuries in 2023 came at this very ground which includes his maiden T20I ton en route to an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in February and the knock of 128 in the Border-Gavaskar series in March.

The love story stretched to the IPL as well. All his five fifty-plus scores that came this season were in Ahmedabad. In fact, he remains the only batter in IPL 2023 to amass 400 or more runs at a single venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Gill's love for the Ahmedabad track, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag made an outrageous comment while hailing the GT star's knock on what was a difficult track to bat on.

“This was probably the biggest chapter. I would rather say that the love story has translated into marriage. It looked like he was batting on a completely different surface. He was scoring those boundaries with such ease but all other batters struggled. We have been talking about Shubman for a long time. This year he scored a hundred in T20Is and Tests, has a double hundred in ODI and now scored a century in IPL as well,” he said.

Gill's 101 helped not only seal their playoffs berth but also guaranteed themselves a top-two finish. What Gill and GT would now rejoice is that BCCI has scheduled both Qualifier 2 and final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON