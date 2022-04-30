'LSG are reaping more awards than what they paid. Don't think he was overpriced': Sehwag's special praise for India star

Newbies Lucknow Super Giants on Friday dished out a clinical bowling performance to outwit Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 game at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Lucknow were defending a tricky 153-run target against Punjab, who have had no-holds-barred batting approach this season. But pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Moshin Khan scythed through the batting order, claiming five wickets between them as Punjab managed to register just 133 for eight in 20 overs. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the pacers produced a powerful bowling display, all-rounder Krunal Pandya put up a disciplined show to derail the opposition. The Baroda all-rounder claimed two crucial wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to return 2/11 in his four overs, and also picked up the Player of the Match trophy.

Also Read | 'Virat is hit emotionally. His form has dipped further after losing captaincy': Ex-Pakistan captain

With his wide-ranging abilities, Pandya had triggered a bidding war in the February auction with multiple franchises trying to snap him up. He was bought by Lucknow for ₹8.25 crore.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on Pandya's economical show and said he's proving to be worth every penny. Pandya has got a ton of experience under his belt and the India veteran feels Lucknow are reaping more awards than what they paid for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I don't think he was overpriced at the auction. He has the calibre and the experience. How much ever money you pay for an experienced player, it is less. He is showing his experience, he is bowling well. He has also won MoM awards with India… and was Player of the Series too. Has not contributed much with the bat, but we may get to see that going ahead. With him, Lucknow are reaping more awards than what they paid," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Krunal, who has picked up nine wickets this season, credited former India spinner Rahul Shanghvi for improvement in his bowling performance.

"I have been bowling well. For the last 7-8 months, I have been working hard. Special mention to Rahul Sanghvi. The results everyone can see as I have tried to improve my skills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A lot of times when you are playing shorter formats you don't realise a lot of things. I have been trying to increase my height with my release and some things on my grip. I took Rahul Sanghvi's help and it has worked," said Krunal in the post-match presentation on Friday.

He is expected to play the dual of picking wickets and contributing the willow, and Krunal feels he can also chip in with batting performances moving forward.

"Batting is slightly close to my heart. I haven't been contributing much with the bat but it is a long tournament and going forward I will look to contribute with the bat," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON