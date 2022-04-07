LSG Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: India senior likely to face axe as 28-year-old star set for Super Giants debut

The Lucknow Super Giants secured their second successive win of the season earlier this week when they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The KL Rahul-led side held its nerves to register a narrow 12-run victory, riding on an impressive performance from bowlers Avesh Khan (4/24), Jason Holder (3/34), and Krunal Pandya (2/27). The Super Giants will now meet Delhi Capitals in their fourth game of the season at the DY Patil Stadium and will aim to carry forward the momentum in the campaign. (Follow IPL Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucknow had welcomed their Windies star Holder in the previous game, and boast of as many as three quality all-rounders in the lineup, and Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson had said in a pre-match interaction on Wednesday that the Super Giants have “all of their bases covered.” As Lucknow meet the Capitals on Thursday, let's take a look at their predicted XI:

KL Rahul (c): The LSG captain played an important role with the bat in the previous game for the side against SRH. As the top and middle-order faced a collapse, Rahul stuck at one end and played an important innings of 68 in 50 deliveries, eventually aiding the team in putting a competitive score of 169/7 in 20 overs. Against the Capitals, Rahul will be aiming for a better show from his fellow batters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quinton de Kock (wk): The South African wicketkeeper-batter produced a scintillating outing during the game against the Chennai Super Kings when he slammed 61 off 45 deliveries. His innings, along with Rahul's brisk 40-run knock, laid the platform for the middle-order to shift gears and ensure a successful 211-run chase against Jadeja's side.

Manan Vohra: In the opening three games of the season, senior batter Manish Pandey's indifferent performances hurt the Super Giants. Pandey registered scores of 6, 5, and 11 in three games, and even as the 32-year-old has been an experienced campaigner in the league, LSG might be inclined to make the change and bring Manan Vohra in his place.

Evin Lewis: Lewis' incredible outing in the game against CSK earned the faith of the LSG and the team management and a promotion at number three in the last game against SRH. However, he was dismissed only on 1. Regardless, Lewis showed that he can decimate the bowling attacks on his day and there remains no doubt on his place in the XI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepak Hooda: Hooda didn't bowl in the game against SRH but played a brilliant knock of 51 off just 33 deliveries, forging an 87-run stand alongside captain Rahul for the fourth wicket. Hooda took care of the brisk run-scoring while Rahul continued to anchor the innings. This was Hooda's second half-century in the current edition so far.

Ayush Badoni: The right-handed batter has been one of the stand-out youngsters in the season so far. In three innings, Badoni registered scores of 54, 19* (off 9 balls) and 19 (off 12 balls); in the game against SRH, Badoni came during the death overs and slammed three boundaries for his 19.

Krunal Pandya: The left-handed all-rounder can hit the big sixes if needed, and is a lethal bowling option for the Super Giants. Pandya bowled all four overs during the game against SRH and took the two key wickets of Rahul Tripathi (44) and Aiden Markram (14), which allowed Rahul's side to make inroads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jason Holder: Holder made his Super Giants debut in the last match and was fairly impressive with the ball. He was the opening bowler for the LSG against his former side SRH, and ended with three wickets in the game; those of Washington Sundar, fellow West Indian Romario Shepherd and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Andrew Tye: The Australian fast bowler is likely to retain his place in the side even as he had a poor outing in the previous game, where he conceded 39 runs in four overs. While Tye has been expensive in his outings, he did take two key wickets during the game against CSK when he dismissed captain Ravindra Jadeja and Dwaine Pretorius in a single over.

Avesh Khan: A hero for LSG in the previous game, Avesh Khan's magnificent outing (4/24) brought the downfall for the SRH. The speedster dismissed openers Kane Williamson (16) and Abhishek Sharma (13) in his opening spell, and then removed the dangerous-looking Nicholas Pooran on 34 to take the game away from the Sunrisers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner may have returned wicketless against SRH, but kept things tight with figures of 0/29. In the side's second game against CSK, he registered brilliant figures of 2/24; the numbers were more impressive because the conditions were significantly difficult for the spinners due to excessive dew on the field.