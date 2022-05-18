LSG Predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Will Lucknow Super Giants make changes to ensure playoff berth?

Lucknow Super Giants have been among the top two teams for much of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but their batting woes seem to have come to bite them at the latter stages of the season. They have suffered back to back defeats in their last two matches and in both, they have fallen well short in run chases. (Full coverage of IPL 2022)

LSG have benefitted from a strong opening combination of Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul and a highly effective bowling attack. Their problem lie in between these two areas. LSG's batting average between No.3 and No.6 is the worst among any teams in the tournament. While the likes of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis have performed well as finishers, LSG have found it difficult to build any innings with their middle order batters if their openers don't fire.

Despite these issues, the fact remains that LSG are just one win away from sealing a playoff spot for themselves. They are currently on 16 point and a win would make it mathematically impossible for Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore to catch up with them.

LSG Predicted XI vs KKR

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain)

Middle Order: Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni

Big-hitters: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder,

Fast bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder

Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi

Changes in squad: Despite losing their previous match, it is unlikely that LSG would make any changes in their squad.

LSG Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON