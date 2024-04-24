LSG pull no punches with clever 'MS' one-liner straight after Marcus Stoinis' century blitzkrieg downs CSK in IPL 2024

In a thrilling IPL encounter on Tuesday, Marcus Stoinis showcased his explosive batting prowess, propelling Lucknow Super Giants to a remarkable six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings with an unbeaten century. Stoinis's blitzkrieg innings of 124 runs off just 63 balls, including 13 boundaries and 6 towering sixes, guided his team to successfully chase down CSK's imposing target of 211 at the Chepauk. This remarkable chase also marked the highest successful run chase ever achieved at the Chepauk in IPL history. Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis shakes hands with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (L) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)

Stoinis's innings stood out in stark contrast to Ruturaj Gaikwad's elegant century for Chennai earlier in the match. While Gaikwad's knock was characterized by graceful stroke play and finesse, Stoinis's approach was defined by raw power and aggressive hitting.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read How history-scripting Marcus Stoinis pulled off spectacular heist against CSK to silence Chepauk crowd

The Australian all-rounder's stature and strength were on full display as he dispatched the ball to all corners of the ground, often clearing the ropes with ease. He also hit the winning runs for the side, as he smashed CSK's star pacer Mustafizur Rahman for a boundary to seal the victory for LSG; requiring 17 off the final over, Stoinis began with a massive six, followed by two successive fours. The delivery for the second four was also called a no-ball, thus bringing the equation down to just 2 needed off four deliveries.

Stoinis, then, targeted the empty leg-side area as he beat the fielders inside the circle, lofting his pull shot towards the deep midwicket area to ensure a second-successive win for the Super Giants against CSK. Following their win, the LSG made a rather witty post on their official social media handle.

They wrote, “MS FINISHES OFF IN STYLE IN CHENNAI!” referencing the famous line from Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni when the latter hit the winning six to win the World Cup for India. On many occasions, Dhoni has also finished the matches for the CSK, and Super Giants wittily used Stoinis' initials to make the reference.

Stoinis' unbeaten 124 is also the highest individual score in the ongoing edition so far, as the Australian all-rounder surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, who had hit an unbeaten 113 against the Rajasthan Royals earlier this month.

LSG climb in the IPL table

With the win, the LSG moved to the fourth spot in the points table with five wins in eight matches; with 10 points to their name, the Super Giants are level with Kolkata Knight Riders (2nd) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (3rd). The CSK, meanwhile, have now dropped out of the top four and currently stand fifth with four wins and as many losses.