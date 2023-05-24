LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit's champion's luck against LSG's teamwork in knockout clash

IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live Score: Old friends will be up against each other as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. MI have not had a smooth season by any means but with a little help from Gujarat Titans, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last league-stage match, they sneaked into the playoffs and when they are in playoffs, MI are very dangerous. They haven't won five titles for no reason. LSG will be aware of that. The most non-glamorous team in the playoffs, at least on paper, with no big stars of the stature of MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma or even Hardik Pandya, LSG sure know how to pack a punch. Catch the LIVE updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON