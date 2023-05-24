LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit's champion's luck against LSG's teamwork in knockout clash
IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live Score: Old friends will be up against each other as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday. MI have not had a smooth season by any means but with a little help from Gujarat Titans, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last league-stage match, they sneaked into the playoffs and when they are in playoffs, MI are very dangerous. They haven't won five titles for no reason. LSG will be aware of that. The most non-glamorous team in the playoffs, at least on paper, with no big stars of the stature of MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma or even Hardik Pandya, LSG sure know how to pack a punch. Catch the LIVE updates of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians:
LSG vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Complete squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.
It's the Eliminator! The first official knockout match of the IPL 2023. It will be Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner will advance to Qualifier 2 and face GT, the loser of Qualifier 1. The loser of this match will pack their bags and head home. It can't get bigger than this.