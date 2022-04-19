LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul and co eye top two berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will look to carry on with their impressive show when they lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday evening. Lucknow, who made their IPL debut this season, are currently placed third on the points table with four wins from six encounters. Standing in front of them is RCB, who also have secured the same number of wins but are placed one spot below LSG due to a lower net run-rate. The winner of the clash will move to the number two spot. Follow the LIVE updates of LSG vs RCB:
Apr 19, 2022 06:01 PM IST
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Pressure for RCB bowlers
The RCB bowlers will be in a bit of a pressure as they have just managed 32 wickets in the campaign. In fact they have conceded 66 sixes, which is the most by any team in the tournament so far.
Apr 19, 2022 05:53 PM IST
LSG vs RCB: A look at the bowlers
If we compare the bowlers of both the sides, it looks like an equal competition on the papers. Young pacer Avesh Khan has been among the wickets for Lucknow and so is Jason Holder.
For Bangalore, Wanindu Hasaranga has done the same and has went on to pick 11 wickets from six matches.
Apr 19, 2022 05:47 PM IST
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul needs to be careful
KL Rahul was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the clash against Mumbai Indians. The Lucknow Super Giants captain will hope not to repeat the offence again in the clash against RCB.
Apr 19, 2022 05:36 PM IST
LSG vs RCB LIVE updates: A look at Lucknow's batting strength
If we take a look at Lucknow's batting strength, they've got Quinton de Kock, captain KL Rahul at the top. Both the openers have been in top form with Rahul leading the charts with 235 runs. De Kock is placed second with 212 runs.
Then we have Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and the impressive Ayush Badoni in the middle-order.
Evin Lewis too is a great option for the franchise and the availability of two world class all-rounders in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder gives the team the much-needed depth in their batting.
Apr 19, 2022 05:24 PM IST
IPL 2022 LIVE updates: RCB's middle-order strength
RCB's strength has been their middle and lower-middle order. Glenn Maxwell was superb with the bat in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. He had then blasted 55 off 34 balls.
Dinesh Karthik has been enjoying his outings too with RCB and has single-handedly won matches for the franchise. He is also the team's leading run-scorer and has accumulated 197 runs from six outings.
Shahbaz Ahmed too has been in good shape and the all-rounder has been involved in crucial partnership with DK. He is currently the team's third highest run-scorer with 145 runs from six outings.
Apr 19, 2022 05:14 PM IST
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Major concern for Bangalore
Despite the impressive show, RCB are dealing with problems aplenty and one among the many is the poor show by both their current and former captain with the bat.
Skipper Faf du Plessis has not been able to put up a solid show apart from his performance in RCB's opening game. His partner Anuj Rawat too has looked scratchy.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, continues to struggle. The premier batter has so far managed 119 runs from six outings at an average of just above 23.
Apr 19, 2022 05:02 PM IST
LSG vs RCB updates: High on confidence
Both Lucknow and Bangalore are high on confidence and will head into the contest on the back of emphatic wins. RCB had defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs after posting 189/5 on the board.
Lucknow, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs after posting 199/4 in 20 overs.
Apr 19, 2022 04:52 PM IST
LSG vs RCB LIVE Updates: What to expect?
The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium and although the trend has been win the toss and bowl first, this venue has something else to offer. In the previous two evening matches played here, the team batting first have won.
So will we see the captain opt to bat after winning the toss?
Apr 19, 2022 04:42 PM IST
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: What's at stake?
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lead the points table with 10 points from six matches. Now both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a great opportunity to go on level terms with the table toppers, which will also see the winner of the contest rise to the second spot. Both the franchise are locked on 8 points from six encounters.
Apr 19, 2022 04:31 PM IST
LSG vs RCB: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the updates!
