Home / Cricket / LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul and co eye top two berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Live

LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul and co eye top two berth against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2022 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Lucknow, who made their IPL debut this season, are currently placed third on the points table with four wins from six encounters. Follow the LIVE updates of LSG vs RCB: 
LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 31 Latest Updates
LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 31 Latest Updates(IPL)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will look to carry on with their impressive show when they lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Tuesday evening. Lucknow, who made their IPL debut this season, are currently placed third on the points table with four wins from six encounters. Standing in front of them is RCB, who also have secured the same number of wins but are placed one spot below LSG due to a lower net run-rate. The winner of the clash will move to the number two spot. Follow the LIVE updates of LSG vs RCB:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 19, 2022 06:01 PM IST

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Pressure for RCB bowlers

    The RCB bowlers will be in a bit of a pressure as they have just managed 32 wickets in the campaign. In fact they have conceded 66 sixes, which is the most by any team in the tournament so far. 

  • Apr 19, 2022 05:53 PM IST

    LSG vs RCB: A look at the bowlers

    If we compare the bowlers of both the sides, it looks like an equal competition on the papers. Young pacer Avesh Khan has been among the wickets for Lucknow and so is Jason Holder. 

    For Bangalore, Wanindu Hasaranga has done the same and has went on to pick 11 wickets from six matches.

  • Apr 19, 2022 05:47 PM IST

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul needs to be careful

    KL Rahul was fined 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the clash against Mumbai Indians. The Lucknow Super Giants captain will hope not to repeat the offence again in the clash against RCB.

  • Apr 19, 2022 05:36 PM IST

    LSG vs RCB LIVE updates: A look at Lucknow's batting strength

    If we take a look at Lucknow's batting strength, they've got Quinton de Kock, captain KL Rahul at the top. Both the openers have been in top form with Rahul leading the charts with 235 runs. De Kock is placed second with 212 runs. 

    Then we have Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and the impressive Ayush Badoni in the middle-order. 

    Evin Lewis too is a great option for the franchise and the availability of  two world class all-rounders in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder gives the team the much-needed depth in their batting. 

  • Apr 19, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    IPL 2022 LIVE updates: RCB's middle-order strength 

    RCB's strength has been their middle and lower-middle order. Glenn Maxwell was superb with the bat in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. He had then blasted 55 off 34 balls. 

    Dinesh Karthik has been enjoying his outings too with RCB and has single-handedly won matches for the franchise. He is also the team's leading run-scorer and has accumulated 197 runs from six outings. 

    Shahbaz Ahmed too has been in good shape and the all-rounder has been involved in crucial partnership with DK. He is currently the team's third highest run-scorer with 145 runs from six outings. 

  • Apr 19, 2022 05:14 PM IST

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Major concern for Bangalore

    Despite the impressive show, RCB are dealing with problems aplenty and one among the many is the poor show by both their current and former captain with the bat. 

    Skipper Faf du Plessis has not been able to put up a solid show apart from his performance in RCB's opening game. His partner Anuj Rawat too has looked scratchy.

    Virat Kohli, on the other hand, continues to struggle. The premier batter has so far managed 119 runs from six outings at an average of just above 23.

  • Apr 19, 2022 05:02 PM IST

    LSG vs RCB updates: High on confidence

    Both Lucknow and Bangalore are high on confidence and will head into the contest on the back of emphatic wins. RCB had defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs after posting 189/5 on the board. 

    Lucknow, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs after posting 199/4 in 20 overs.

  • Apr 19, 2022 04:52 PM IST

    LSG vs RCB LIVE Updates: What to expect? 

    The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium and although the trend has been win the toss and bowl first, this venue has something else to offer. In the previous two evening matches played here, the team batting first have won.

    So will we see the captain opt to bat after winning the toss? 

  • Apr 19, 2022 04:42 PM IST

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: What's at stake? 

    Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lead the points table with 10 points from six matches. Now both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a great opportunity to go on level terms with the table toppers, which will also see the winner of the contest rise to the second spot. Both the franchise are locked on 8 points from six encounters. 

  • Apr 19, 2022 04:31 PM IST

    LSG vs RCB: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 ipl
cricket

'They dip bun in ice-cream': Suryakumar reveals eating habits of 2 IND teammates

  • Suryakumar Yadav has revealed how two of his young teammates do not shy from a cheat meal and add weird combinations to prepare their own burger.  
Suryakumar Yadav revealed a few Team India secrets.&nbsp;(Getty)
Suryakumar Yadav revealed a few Team India secrets. (Getty)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Graeme Swann identifies veteran India batter as 'Mr. IPL'

  • Graeme Swann said that he has loved every minute of the player batting at his prime and he seems to be enjoying the form his life in the ongoing IPL. 
Swann said the veteran is in the form of his life.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Swann said the veteran is in the form of his life. (Getty Images)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL: KL Rahul and co eye top two berth against Bangalore

IPL 2022 Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Lucknow, who made their IPL debut this season, are currently placed third on the points table with four wins from six encounters. Follow the LIVE updates of LSG vs RCB: 
LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 31 Latest Updates(IPL)
LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 31 Latest Updates(IPL)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
cricket

Dinesh Karthik’s confession leaves Virat Kohli in splits

  • Dinesh Karthik admitted giving fashion advice to teammates during a ‘never have I ever’ challenge that made Kohli laugh out loud.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik(IPL Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik(IPL Twitter)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

'He'll become an unplayable bowler, play for India': Gavaskar on young IPL pacer

  • IPL 2022: Impressed by the young pacer's form, Sunil Gavaskar expects the 22-year-old quick to represent the Indian team soon.
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has confidence in the 22-year-old pacer.&nbsp;(Getty)
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has confidence in the 22-year-old pacer. (Getty)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Chahal reveals reason behind recreating 2019 WC meme-pose after IPL hat-trick

  • Chahal was asked about his hat-trick celebration in the KKR vs RR post-match presentation ceremony, in which he was also awarded the Player of the Match.
Yuzvendra Chahal recreated his meme-pose from 2019 World Cup
Yuzvendra Chahal recreated his meme-pose from 2019 World Cup
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

The alternate world of Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Preying on KKR’s urge to attack, Chahal shows once again that T20s can be won by taking wickets too
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals&nbsp;(PTI)
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals (PTI)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Copy Link
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
Close Story
cricket

'Last time I saw he was commentating': De Villiers on Karthik

  • AB de Villiers admitted that he was shocked to see Karthik's batting in this IPL, adding that he has had no cricket exposure in the last few months and was commentating in England before the second leg of IPL 2021.
Dinesh Karthik and AB de Villiers(IPLt20.com | Twitter)
Dinesh Karthik and AB de Villiers(IPLt20.com | Twitter)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Match 31

  • IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch LSG vs RCB?(IPL Twitter)
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch LSG vs RCB?(IPL Twitter)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings fixture moved from Pune to Mumbai

  • IPL 2022: Match No. 32 scheduled to take place on Wednesday has been moved from Pune's MCA Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in light of the Covid outbreak in the DC unit, the BCCI informed on Tuesday.
IPL 2022.&nbsp;(IPL)
IPL 2022. (IPL)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

'This form is natural or am I putting pressure on you?': Chahal to Buttler

  • After the thrilling game against KKR, Chahal, who picked up fi-fer and a hat-trick, responded cheekily to Buttler's record century
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

Yuzi 'Itna Khush ki hat-trick le lia?': Dhanashree shouts from Brabourne balcony

  • Dhanshree, who has been in the stands for pretty much all of RR's matches this year in the IPL, was seen celebrating her husband Yuzvendra Chahal's maiden IPL hat-trick in the Brabourne gallery.
Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree
Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

Ricky Ponting names India bowler who impressed him at KKR nets in 2008

  • The Indian bowler was still an uncapped player was only a net bowler for the franchise before Ponting convinced KKR coach John Buchanan to give him a contract.
Ricky Ponting; KKR team in 2008
Ricky Ponting; KKR team in 2008
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
cricket

Cricketers, actors root for women’s IPL 2023

With the continuous rise of the women’s game, women’s IPL will be a big boost to the sport, feels cricket fans.
Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to get underway in 2023 and the franchise-based model is likely to have six teams in the inaugural season. (Photo: PTI)
Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to get underway in 2023 and the franchise-based model is likely to have six teams in the inaugural season. (Photo: PTI)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi
Close Story
cricket

Virat's sledging was on another level in that match: Surya on faceoff with Kohli

  • IPL 2022: India batter Suryakumar Yadav has revealed the whole story behind his long stare with Virat Kohli during a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020, saying that the former RCB captain was going all out in sledging the opposition that night.
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during IPL 2020.&nbsp;(IPL)
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav during IPL 2020. (IPL)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out