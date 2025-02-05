LSG's Zaheer Khan provides update on Mayank Yadav's recovery as IPL 2025 nears: 'We want him 150 percent fit'

Mayank Yadav is considered one of India’s most high-potential youngsters for the future, and a fast-bowler who could be at the heart of any team for years to come due to his combination of control and express pace. However, Mayank has already shown a concerning injury history, and is currently undergoing rehabilitation after suffering from another knock in the wake of his international debut. Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.(AP)

Nevertheless, there was a positive response regarding his return from injury by Lucknow Super Giants mentor and a former Indian pace-bowling great, with Zaheer Khan providing an optimistic update regarding Mayank’s health and potential return to competitive cricket.

“We’ve had some interesting conversations on his roadmap to recovery and fitness with the NCA. We are working with them and hope for their support,” explained Zaheer in an interview with Times of India. “He is not only important for LSG but also for Indian cricket.”

Mayank Yadav shot into stardom and international recognition in IPL 2024, where his ability to hit speeds north of 150 km/h stood out, especially given his youth and his ability to combine that pace with command over his line and length. However, he was only able to play in 4 games for LSG before an abdominal injury ruled him out for much of the remainder of the year.

‘We want him 150% fit…’

“A bowler of his calibre should play consistently for a long time,” argued Zaheer, who overcame his own fair share of injuries during a long career for India. “I’m putting in effort and energy to give him the best environment to play longer. We want him 150% fit, so we will do everything possible to get him in top fitness.”

LSG retained Mayank Yadav for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, clearly marking their faith in him as a bowler for the future who they thought could make a difference, despite his relative inexperience at the top level. He will be part of a seam-bowling cast that includes Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph.

Mayank made his debut for India in the October 2024 T20I series against Bangladesh and performed admirably, but a back issue has kept him out since, and forced him to miss the Indian white-ball domestic season in its entirety. Indian fans and Lucknow fans alike will hope he makes his return in time for the start of the IPL in late March.