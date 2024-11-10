Perth [Australia], : Haris Rauf felt he was "lucky" to dismiss "superstar" and "legend" Glenn Maxwell thrice in Pakistan's famous 2-1 ODI series triumph over Australia. Luck or skill? Haris Rauf gives remarkable take on dismissing Aus "legend" Maxwell thrice in ODI series

Throughout Pakistan's historic success in Australia, Rauf had Maxwell's number. From Melbourne to Perth, venues and scenery changed but Maxwell's story remained the same.

The Pakistan speedster breathed fire and made the seasoned all-rounder live through a nightmare on his scorching pace.

Rauf had pegged Maxwell twice in the first two ODIs before stepping into Perth for one last dance in the series. With Rauf charging from the other end on his first delivery, Maxwell managed to push the ball back with ease.

On the second ball, Rauf notched it up and angled the ball back into the right-hander, forcing a thick outside edge of the closed face of the bat into the hands of Saim Ayub.

With a disoriented look on his face, Maxwell walked back with a second duck in the series.

The 31-year-old Pakistani quick felt he was lucky to dismiss Maxwell thrice in the series.

"Maxi is a superstar, a legend. I just try to dismiss him, and I was lucky to dismiss him thrice in the series," Rauf said in the post-match presentation.

In the series opener, Maxwell came and went back to the dressing room within a blink of an eye. He was outdone by the bounce and left with a golden duck to his name.

In the second ODI, when Maxwell looked well poised to finally get some runs across his name, Rauf cleaned up the Australian, and the off-stump performing a cartwheel in the background was just a cherry on the top.

Before finding his elusive form in the ODI series, Rauf tried to find his feet while going through a rough patch. He found himself out of favour when the Pakistan Cricket Board terminated his central contract last year, which was later reinstated.

With an underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup this year, Rauf's future was clouded in uncertainty. After finding himself on the sidelines during Pakistan's home Test series against Bangladesh and England, Rauf made his much-awaited return in the white-ball away series.

He ended the series as the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps, with a bowling average of 12.00. Rauf was adjudged Man of the Match in the decider and Man of the Series, for his quality display over the three ODIs.

With a rich vein of form once again on his side, Rauf knew that the victory held importance for Pakistan and the entire team.

"First of all, thanks to almighty Allah, it means a lot. We've been struggling in the last couple of months. This series was very important to both Pakistan and the team. Thanks to all the fans who came here to support us, thanks to everyone supporting us around the world," Rauf concluded.

