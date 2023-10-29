Lucknow track hints Ashwin's return but Hardik injury limits Rohit's choices: India's likely XI vs England for World Cup

In an unbeaten run, hosts India face defending champions England in ODI 29 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Lucknow on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing tournament, and have a game in hand against South Africa, who are on top of the table, but with the same number of points and a higher net run rate.

India face England in their upcoming World Cup match.(PTI)

In their previous fixture, India defeated New Zealand and it was a huge statement, considering that they lost to the same opponents in the 2019 World Cup semifinals. Against the 2019 runners-up, India had to put in a strong display in all departments in a match which turned out to be a thriller. Chasing 274, India reached 274/6 in 48 overs, winning by four wickets.

The run chase saw former skipper Virat Kohli hammer 95 off 104 balls, packed with eight fours and two sixes. It proved to be enough as other Indian batters also put in decent scores. Openers Rohit and Shubman Gill registered 46 and 26 respectively, giving India a strong start in the second innings. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer (33) and KL Rahul (27) played steady knocks. Ravindra Jadeja was left with the responsibility to wrap up proceedings and he did so with an unbeaten knock of 39 off 44 balls.

Initially, the Black Caps posted 273 in 50 overs, courtesy of a century from Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell was in fiery batting form and clattered 130 off 127 deliveries, including nine fours and five sixes. Initially, New Zealand looked like they would post a 300-plus total with ease, with Rachin Ravindra also smacking 75 off 87 deliveries. But after Ravindra's departure, the other batters failed to support Mitchell, and were also dismissed easily. India's Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul.

Against England, India will be expected to have the same line-up, as they used against New Zealand. Rohit will open the innings with Shubman Gill, and the latter will look to find more runs. Meanwhile, Rohit is the team's second-highest run-scorer with 311 runs, including a century and fifty. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be in his regular spot at no. 3, and will be his side's key batter. He is their top-scorer in this campaign with 354 runs in five matches, packed with a ton and three half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer has kept his place at no. 4, despite looking nervous while batting. Iyer repaid his captain's faith with a steady 33-run knock off 29 balls in the previous match, which proved to be crucial in the run-chase. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be slotted in at no. 5, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who was disappointing in the previous match. Suryakumar was dismissed for two off four balls. But Rahul confirmed in the pre-match press conference that the team believed in Suryakumar. He also confirmed Hardik's absence.

"Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team," he said.

"So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened. And yeah, we also at some point have to look at that and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back," he further added.

Ravindra Jadeja will come in at no. 7 and he played a match-winning knock of 39* off 44 balls in the previous game. The tailenders will consist of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. Shami could be Rohit's trump card against England captain Jos Buttler, who has been in abysmal form in this tournament. Shami has dismissed Buttler five times in 60 balls, more than any other bowler in ODIs.

India's predicted XI vs England, World Cup 2023:

Openers- Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

