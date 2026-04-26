Lungi Ngidi breaks silence after suffering horrific neck injury during IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS match

Ngidi was then taken to Max Hospital in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, and discharged a few hours later. On Sunday, Ngidi issued an update, thanking everyone for their messages. However, he added that everything is good with him.

Lungi Ngidi , the Delhi Capitals pacer, on Sunday broke his silence and provided a much-needed update after suffering a horrific neck injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The South African speedster had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, and even the ambulance entered the playing area as Ngidi endured a nasty fall, making everyone at the ground worried. The incident occurred when Ngidi went for a catch, only to misjudge the ball's direction and fall hard onto his neck.

Speaking of the Ngidi incident, Priyansh Arya mistimed a drive off Axar's bowling. The pacer who was at mid-off, backtracked but wasn't able to even get a fingertip on the ball. As he went down, he landed hard on his head, and the scene looked really nasty. The physio and the doctor came charging out, and the play had to be stopped for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi injury update: IPL confirms South African bowler stable after serious head injury vs PBKS After staying still for five minutes, Ngidi was finally seen responding to the doctor. Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting also entered the playing area to check on Ngidi, and the pacer's South Africa teammates, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, looked really concerned.

Eventually, a neck brace was put on Ngidi, and finally, the pacer was wheeled out of the ground in an ambulance. A few minutes later, the official social media handle of the IPL issued an update on the 30-year-old, stating that the pacer complained of a headache and neck pain. It was also confirmed that the speedster was stable and would be discharged soon.

Green corridor On Saturday, the Delhi Police also created a green corridor to ensure Ngidi reaches the hospital as soon as possible. The South African star was taken to the hospital in just 11 minutes.

Speaking of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the latter recorded the highest-ever chase in T20 cricket after overhauling the target of 265 with six wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. KL Rahul's unbeaten 152-run knock went in vain as Delhi Capitals were made to pay for dropping Shreyas Iyer twice. The PBKS captain eventually returned with an unbeaten 71-run knock off just 36 balls to ensure the team's unbeaten run in the IPL 2026 season continues.