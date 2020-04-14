‘Made me raise my game’: Murali Vijay reveals interesting MS Dhoni anecdote from 2014 England series

cricket

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:56 IST

Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay heaped praise on wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and narrated an interesting anecdote involving the former captain during a conversation with Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings on instagram.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to Covid-19 crisis, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media platforms.

During the 2014 England series, Vijay struck a magnificent 126-run partnership with Dhoni at Trent Bridge. Vijay stated that despite India losing four top-order batsmen, Dhoni was able to stay calm and that is why they were able to put together a century stand.

Also Read | ‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman

“In England, the partnership between myself and MS (Dhoni) was phenomenal,” Vijay told CSK during an Instagram chat. “He made me calm. We were 4 wickets down and the way he handled himself and made me raise my game, we were feeding off each other.

“MS is always a calming factor in the middle. Like he comes up with his own persona. You can’t describe through words. We don’t even talk much in the middle, it’s just eye to eye contact,” he added.

Dhoni’s future with the Indian team remains a hot topic among the cricketing fraternity. He hasn’t donned the Blue jersey since India’s defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday said that chances of Dhoni returning to the Indian cricket team are slim if there is no Indian Premier League this year.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, the former left-handed batsman also named KL Rahul as the potential replacement for Dhoni going forward.

“If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year,” Gambhir said.