Madhya Pradesh bowler claims hat-trick in first over on Ranji Trophy debut - Watch

Ravi Yadav, who made his Ranji debut quite late due to injury issues, claimed the wickets of Aryan Juyal, Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi as Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 216 in their first innings.

Jan 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Yadav became the first bowler in Ranji Trophy history to claim a hat-trick in the very first over on his first-class debut. (Twitter)
         

It was a debut to remember for Madhya Pradesh medium pacer Ravi Yadav as he became the first bowler in Ranji Trophy history to claim a hat-trick in the very first over on his first-class debut.

Yadav achieved the feat during their match against Uttar Pradesh at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium and he was able to finish the game with a five-wicket haul.

The 28-year-old, who made his Ranji debut quite late due to injury issues, claimed the wickets of Aryan Juyal, Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi as Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 216 in their first innings.

 

Yadav opened his account on the third ball of his first over as Juyal was caught behind by Ajay Rohera for 13 and he followed it up with two absolutely brilliant deliveries to castle Rajpoot and Rizvi on consecutive deliveries. Both the batsmen were beaten by the movement that Yadav produced and were clean bowled.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh scored 230 in the first innings thanks to a half century from Yash Dubey.

