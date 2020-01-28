India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India

cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:59 IST

Indian opener KL Rahul has been in sublime for the side in the recent past and has hit form in the white-ball format. Ahead of the 3rd T20I, Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke about how the young players in the side are understanding their role with more exposure and by gaining more experience. When Rahul walks out to take guard in Hamilton for the 3rd T20I, the right-hander will be on the cusp of a special milestone. He has already hit three 50s on the bounce and if he manages to hit one more at Seddon Park, he will become the first Indian batsman to hit four successive half-centuries in T20Is.

“Having seen KL (Rahul) and Shreyas as young cricketers coming through, in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that they are match-winners. They are getting their opportunities now and they are showing the world what they are capable of, that is great to see,” Rathour said before the match.

“The more opportunities that these guys get, they are showing that they are capable. They are showing that they are match-winners on their day. That will help the team, of course, but it will also help their confidence,” the coach went on to add.

Rahul was adjudged man of the match in the previous match for his smashing his 11th T20I 50 and at the post-match press conference, he spoke about how he has learnt to pace his game and play according to the situation.

“I don’t really know what to say about that (the consistent run of scores). The understanding of my game and reading my game has helped me to be more consistent. I always need to keep the team ahead and what the team requires. I have come up with the right shots and the right answers. That’s been my mantra over the last few games and in the T20 format,” Rahul said.