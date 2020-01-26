India vs New Zealand: After match-winning 50, KL Rahul reveals ‘mantra’ behind consistency

cricket

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 16:29 IST

KL Rahul was the star of the show once again as his 11th 50 in T20Is led India’s charge as the visitors rattled past New Zealand to win the second match of the series. Chasing a modest target of 133, India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rather early and hence, Rahul dropped anchor and played a superb innings. He found an able ally in Shreyas Iyer as the duo cruised through to shut the door on the hosts.

“Obviously different circumstances, the target was different and the pitch was different from what we played on a couple of days before. I knew what I had to do, I couldn’t play the same way. I had a different responsibility. We lost Rohit and Kohli early, so I had to stay in there,” Rahul said after picking up the man of the match award.

He also said that he has now started to read the game a lot better and this was helping him string in a consistent run of scores in the recent past.

“I don’t really know what to say about that (the consistent run of scores). The understanding of my game and reading my game has helped me to be more consistent. I always need to keep the team ahead and what the team requires. I have come up with the right shots and the right answers. That’s been my mantra over the last few games and in the T20 format,” he further added.

Kane Williamson spoke about the Indian chase and said that they were trying to slow the pace of the game down and apply pressure with the spinners, but the Indian batsmen showed experience and took the game deep.

“I think with the spinners we were able to take the game to a point where something had to give. They showed the experience and took the game deeper, they were clinical. I need to bat a little better perhaps,” Williamson said after the match.