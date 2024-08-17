Bengaluru [India], : Mangaluru Dragons delivered a commanding performance to overpower Shivamogga Lions, securing an eight-wicket victory at the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Maharaja Trophy KSCA: Mangaluru Dragons register resounding win against Shivamogga Lions despite Manohar's counter-attack

Powered by explosive contributions from Rohan Patil and Macneil Noronha , the Dragons chased down a target of 176 with ease. Despite a valiant unbeaten 84 in just 34 balls from Abhinav Manohar that included three fours and nine sixes, Shivamogga endured their second consecutive loss.

Mangaluru Dragons had a lucrative powerplay. Openers Macneil Noronha and Rohan Patil batted with freedom to forge a 75-run partnership in 35 balls before Noronha was claimed by Rajvir Wadhwa. Noronha's four fours and four sixes placed the Dragons well ahead of the equation early on.

With Nikin Jose playing the supporting role, Rohan Patil imprinted himself onto the next phase of the innings. Patil cracked three more sixes, and four fours, completing a 28-ball half century and building a 49-run alliance with Jose.

When Hardik Raj scalped Rohan Patil in the 13th over and brought the scoreline to 134/2, KV Siddarth picked up the onus of scoring runs and smashed four boundaries and two consecutive sixes in 19 balls to help the Mangaluru Dragons cruise home with eight wickets and 3.4 overs to spare.

Batting first, Skipper Nihal Ullal was castled by Abhilash Shetty in his second consecutive duck. Rohit Kumar worked four boundaries before he was caught behind off Nischit Rao's bowling. Runs were hard to come by for the Shivamogga Lions and they only managed 40 runs by the end of the powerplay.

Rajvir Wadhwa's 17-ball stint at the crease ended when he was caught and bowed by MB Darshan. Soon after, Dhruv Prabhakar would become Shreyas Gopal's first wicket of the night. Shivamogga struggled at 69/4 in 11.1 overs.

Amidst the struggles, it was the tournament's highest-paid player, Abhinav Manohar , who ignited the Shivamogga's innings. Following a cautious start, Manohar launched a counterattack, smashing two sixes and a four off Shreyas Gopal to propel the Lions to 91/4 by the 14th over.

Manohar combined with Avinash D to put on an 88-run partnership in just 44 deliveries as carved another massive over when he took Darshan MB for two sixes and a four in the 18th over. Manohar's half century came in 27 balls; the next seven deliveries would earn him another 31 runs including two sixes in the final two deliveries of the innings to place Shivamogga at 175/6.

Brief Scores

Mangalore Dragons won by 8 wickets

Shivamogga Lions 172/6 in 20 overs

Mangaluru Dragons 178/2 in 16.2 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.