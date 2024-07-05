 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Dube, Jaiswal | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Dube, Jaiswal

ANI |
Jul 05, 2024 04:54 PM IST

The members of the T20 World Cup Champion Team India, captain Rohit Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the bowling coach met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai [India], : Winning team members of the T20 World Cup Champion India, captain Rohit Sharma, batters Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the bowling coach met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Dube, Jaiswal
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Dube, Jaiswal

The Chief Minister facilitated victorious members of the Indian team with shawls and idols of Lord Ganesha, congratulating the Indian players for the victory.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai on Thursday. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

After their arrival at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which is being held here after their victory parade.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India office-bearers.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans. The love of the fans was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Earlier on Thursday, after landing in New Delhi, Team India went to meet the Prime Minister. PM Modi held a breakfast for the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the Men in Blue wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Team management, BCCI President Roger Binny, and Secretary Jay Shah were also present. After the meeting with the Prime Minister, the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award winner, Bumrah, stated that it was an honour to be invited to PM Modi's residence for breakfast and thanked him for the hospitality that he showed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay informed with the latest Cricket News, Jasprit Bumrah Retirement on cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Dube, Jaiswal

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On