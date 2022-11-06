Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Maine usko kabhi nahi kaha vo out-of-form hai. Par aaj...': Inzamam's massive statement on Babar's struggles in T20 WC

'Maine usko kabhi nahi kaha vo out-of-form hai. Par aaj...': Inzamam's massive statement on Babar's struggles in T20 WC

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 06:56 PM IST

Inzamam-ul-Haq had a big statement on Babar Azam's form after the Pakistan skipper was dismissed on 25 off 33 balls against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq; Babar Azam(YouTube/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

In an incredible turnaround at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament after Netherlands stunned South Africa earlier in the day in Group 2. Pakistan required the Proteas to drop points to secure an easy way to the semis, and Netherlands inflicted a shocking upset on South Africa as they registered a 13-run win, forcing a virtual quarter-final between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Babar Azam-led side, then, held its nerves to defeat their Asian rivals to set up a semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

However, even with the side's stunning entry to the knock-out stage, there remained a concern for Pakistan - their captain Babar Azam's form. The Pakistan skipper has failed to fire in this edition of the tournament so far; after four successive single-digit scores, Babar finally ended the disappointing streak on Sunday against Bangladesh, but looked fairly out of touch as he was dismissed on 25 off 33 deliveries.

Also read: 'There are players like Kohli and Rohit but Suryakumar's different. India never had a player like that before': Gambhir

Following the match, Pakistan's legendary former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his worries over Babar's form.

“Babar ne Asia Cup me score nahi kiya tha. Par maine usko kisi bhi din nahi kaha ki vo out of form lag raha hai. Bad luck ho jaati hai batsman ki, har match me score nahi hota. Ye T20 hai aur aapke paas time kam hota hai. Lekin mujhe aaj ye dekhke ahsaas hua ki vo pitch pe khada tha, saari cheezein try kar raha tha but nahi ho paa raha tha. (Babar didn't score in Asia Cup too, but I never said tha the was out of form. Sometimes, luck doesn't favour you, it's a T20 and you have less time. But today, I realised that Babar was trying a lot of things but it just wasn't clicking for him),” Inzamam said on his official YouTube channel.

“Uske saath kismat thi, agar pehla snick laga tha, agar vo catch ho jaata toh aur mushkil hoti. Uspe aur pressure aata. (He was lucky, if he had got out off his first snick, it would've been more difficult. He would've been under more pressure),” Inzamam further said.

Pakistan will be hoping for improvement in Babar's form when the side takes on New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
babar azam inzamam-ul-haq pakistan cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP