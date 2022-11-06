'There are players like Kohli and Rohit but Suryakumar's different. India never had a player like that before': Gambhir

Suryakumar Yadav once again showed why he is the most feared batter in the India's line-up despite the presence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. On Sunday, against Zimbabwe, in the last group-stage match of the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar, the newly-crowned No.1 T20I batter in the world, lit up Melbourne Cricket Ground with flurry of boundaries, making a mockery of the Zimbabwe attack in India's 71-run win. After the match, India legend Gautam Gambhir reserved the ultimate praise for the batter.

Zimbabwe had some respite after pulling things back in their favour following KL Rahul's fifty. Zimbabwe had nothing lose having already been ousted from the semis race, while India were vying for the top spot in the points table. But Suryakumar Yadav had other plans. He laced six boundaries and hit four maximums in his 25-ball 61 as India notched up a mammoth total.

Gambhir was just in awe of Suryakumar's strokeplay. Speaking to Star Sports after the match, he opined that while India have the likes of Kohli and Rohit, they have never had a player like Suryakumar, who could bat in that fashion at No.4. He also picked the India star as the Player of the Tournament for his impactful knocks in this World Cup.

“There are players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who are very orthodox players. Suryakumar Yadav is different. Enjoy, watch and relish it. Because you don't get these kind of players that often and India has never had this kind of player, especially batting at No.4. You will get traditional players who will give you much more consistency, but imagine the strike rate if Suryakumar, what was it, 180 I guess? Above 200 runs, three fifties...he is the Player of the Tournament for me already even if India don't go on to win it. He is already the best because the kind of impact he has had,” he said.

“He does not get the luxury of playing those first six overs. But he bats at No.4 and with a strike rate of 175/180. No batter at No.4 has that kind of an impact in this World Cup.”

India will play their semi-final match against England.

