Watch: Shaheen Afridi's savage reply to Danny Morrison's 'looking forward to the semis now' question after PAK's win

Published on Nov 06, 2022 04:54 PM IST

Shaheen Afridi was the Player of the Match for Pakistan in the key game against Bangladesh as he picked up a four-wicket haul to help Pakistan restrict their Asian rivals to 127 for eight.

HT Sports Desk

It has truly been a miraculous turn of event at the T20 World Cup, let alone this Sunday, for Pakistan. They went down to India, then suffered a shock defeat to Zimbabwe before standing on the brink of elimination after being reduced to 43 for 4 against South Africa. But Pakistan turned things around in their favour in the last couple of days to make the semis. South Africa's heartbreaking loss to Netherlands handed them the biggest lifeline on Sunday morning before they overcame yet another scare, against Bangladesh, to win by 5 wickets in Adelaide and ensure themselves a second consecutive semi-final qualification.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was the Player of the Match for Pakistan in the key game against Bangladesh as he picked up a four-wicket haul to help Pakistan restrict their Asian rivals to 127 for eight. It was for the second consecutive time that Shaheen showed his class in a match for Pakistan after making a slow start to the tournament.

After the match, while collecting his Player of the Match award, presenter and former cricketer Danny Morrison asked him, “Looking forward to the semis now?”

Shaheen made a savage reply to the query saying, “No, we are looking forward to the final actually.”

“I am improving day by day. Not easy to bowl at 140 after coming back from injury. We have played good cricket in the last few games. Team needed me to bowl well,” Shaheen added in the post-match presentation.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup while India will take on England in the second semi-final game.

"It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after the match.

