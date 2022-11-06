Home / Cricket / PCB chief Ramiz Raja breaks silence after Pakistan's miraculous T20 World Cup semi-final qualification with cryptic post

PCB chief Ramiz Raja breaks silence after Pakistan's miraculous T20 World Cup semi-final qualification with cryptic post

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 03:37 PM IST

In a miraculous turn of events, South Africa were stunned by Netherlands in the opening game on Sunday, leaving Pakistan with just a win to qualify for the semis. Moments after the win, PCB chief Ramiz Raja broke his silence with a cryptic post.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja; Pakistan cricket team
PCB chief Ramiz Raja; Pakistan cricket team
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan depended more on other factors to go their way than a win in their final group game in Adelaide. Sunday had three final group-stage fixtures for the T20 World Cup all of which could decide the fate of the two teams from Group 2 who would head to the semis. India, South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh were all in a spot to make it with the first two teams having greater chance than the latter two. But in a miraculous turn of events, South Africa were stunned by Netherlands in the opening game on Sunday, leaving Pakistan with just a win to qualify for the semis. They beat Bangladesh by five wickets to make the semis for the second consecutive time in T20 World Cup. Moments after the win, PCB chief Ramiz Raja broke his silence with a cryptic post.

Pakistan needed one between India and South Africa to lose and them to beat Bangladesh to make the semis. But with both sides facing lower-ranked teams, Pakistan's chances were reduced. However, things worked mysteriously for Pakistan and Netherlands shocked South Africa.

Pakistan then beat Bangladesh in a low-scoring affair, chasing 128 with 11 balls to spare to make the semis.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shakib Al Hasan in total shock, argues with umpire after DRS controversially adjudges him out in PAK vs BAN match

Ramiz has been immensely criticised during Pakistan's campaign in this World Cup, especially after their shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the second game. Few have even called for his resignation. And here is how Ramiz responded as Pakistan made the semis on Sunday…

“It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the win.

South Africa's loss also ensured India's semi-final qualification.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pakistan cricket team t20 world cup ramiz raja + 1 more
pakistan cricket team t20 world cup ramiz raja

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out