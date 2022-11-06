Watch: Shakib Al Hasan in total shock, argues with umpire after DRS controversially adjudges him out in PAK vs BAN match

Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal triggered a huge debate in the cricket spectrum as the Bangladesh captain was handed a golden duck by Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan in match No.41 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa turned Pakistan's final group game against Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final at the Adelaide Oval.

Turning the tie on its head in the 11th over, Shadab shifted the momentum of the game by removing Shakib for a golden duck. Shakib was adjudged Leg Before Wicket (LBW) by the umpire although the replys showed a massive spike after the bat hit the ground. Despite reviewing the umpire's decision, Shakib received no help from the third umpire as the Bangladesh captain took the long way back to the pavilion in the 11th over. Shakib's dismissal in the virtual quarter-final has courted a fresh controversy at the T20 World Cup.

Shakib was mentioned in several viral tweets as the umpire's match-altering decision became the talk of the town on the internet. “Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup,” former Indian opener Akash Chopra shared his views about Shakib's dismissal on the microblogging site. "This picture says it all. That was Not out. Shakib Unlucky," tweeted Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund.

Talking about the match, Shadab bagged two wickets in the 11th over as the star spinner got the better of Soumya Sarkar (20) and Bangladesh skipper Shakib (0) in the low-scoring encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Najmul Hossain Shanto's 54 off 48 balls and Afif Hossain's crucial cameo powered Bangladesh to 127-8 in 20 overs. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers as the star pacer bagged four wickets and leaked 22 runs.

