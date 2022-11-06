Home / Cricket / Watch: Shakib Al Hasan in total shock, argues with umpire after DRS controversially adjudges him out in PAK vs BAN match

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan in total shock, argues with umpire after DRS controversially adjudges him out in PAK vs BAN match

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal in the virtual quarter-final between Pakistan and Bangladesh has sparked a massive debate on Twitter.

Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal has sparked a massive debate(Hotstar/ICC - Screengrabs)
Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal has sparked a massive debate(Hotstar/ICC - Screengrabs)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal triggered a huge debate in the cricket spectrum as the Bangladesh captain was handed a golden duck by Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan in match No.41 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa turned Pakistan's final group game against Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final at the Adelaide Oval.

Turning the tie on its head in the 11th over, Shadab shifted the momentum of the game by removing Shakib for a golden duck. Shakib was adjudged Leg Before Wicket (LBW) by the umpire although the replys showed a massive spike after the bat hit the ground. Despite reviewing the umpire's decision, Shakib received no help from the third umpire as the Bangladesh captain took the long way back to the pavilion in the 11th over. Shakib's dismissal in the virtual quarter-final has courted a fresh controversy at the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Went for breakfast...': Sachin Tendulkar savagely trolls South Africa after Netherlands' win sends India to WC semis

Shakib was mentioned in several viral tweets as the umpire's match-altering decision became the talk of the town on the internet. “Shakib’s bat didn’t touch the ground at all. Just focus on bat’s shadow. There was a spike. It couldn’t have been anything else except the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh at the receiving end of a poor umpiring decision. #PakvBan #T20WorldCup,” former Indian opener Akash Chopra shared his views about Shakib's dismissal on the microblogging site. "This picture says it all. That was Not out. Shakib Unlucky," tweeted Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund.

Talking about the match, Shadab bagged two wickets in the 11th over as the star spinner got the better of Soumya Sarkar (20) and Bangladesh skipper Shakib (0) in the low-scoring encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Najmul Hossain Shanto's 54 off 48 balls and Afif Hossain's crucial cameo powered Bangladesh to 127-8 in 20 overs. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers as the star pacer bagged four wickets and leaked 22 runs.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shakib al hasan pakistan cricket team bangladesh cricket t20 world cup shadab khan + 3 more
shakib al hasan pakistan cricket team bangladesh cricket t20 world cup shadab khan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out