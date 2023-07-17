MLC 2023, LAKR vs MINY Match 5 Live Score: Narine vs Pollard as LA Knight Riders face MI New York in Dallas

Major League Cricket 2023, LA Knight Riders vs MI New York, Match 6, Live Score: LA Knight Riders face MI New York in Match 6 of MLC 2023, in Dallas on Monday. LAKR are currently bottom of the table with zero points in one match. LAKR lost to Texas Super Kings in the season opener, crashing to a 69-year old. LAKR will rely on Andre Russell, who bagged a half-century in the previous game. Meanwhile, MINY lost their campaign opener vs San Francisco Unicorns, crashing to a 23-run defeat. They will be depending on the batting brilliance of Tim David.

